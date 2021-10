ExxonMobil's profits rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices as the petroleum giant announced a new share repurchase program, according to results released Friday. The US oil company reported profits of $6.8 billion, compared with a loss of $680 million over the same period last year amid weak demand during a more severe wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenues jumped about 60 percent to $73.8 billion. The results illustrated the oil industry's profoundly improved outlook compared with the darkest days of Covid-19, when US oil futures briefly dove into negative territory.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO