This is an extremely rewarding opportunity to provide support and guidance helping people understand dementia, cope with day-to-day living, prepare for the future with access to relevant services.

Support Worker Responsibilities:

Our client provides expert guidance and support to people diagnosed with dementia and their carers. Their services offer support to individuals and those around them via face to face, virtually or by phone, letter and email. They adopt a person-centred approach, unique to each person, based upon personal circumstances and support needs.

They offer the opportunity to be involved in Dementia Action Week, promoting their campaigns, raising awareness and fundraising. They make strong working relationships with other organisations to ensure that their service users are represented, and their voices and needs are heard. They identify safeguarding concerns and take appropriate action to protect individuals and ensure that service user’s personal data is confidential.

Support Worker Requirements:

They are looking for two, highly motivated individuals who have an understanding of dementia and the needs of people living with dementia and their carers.

To be successful in this role you will:

• Enjoy working independently and as part of a dedicated, supportive team.

• Be empathetic and non-judgemental in your approach with a commitment to inclusion and equality.

• Have excellent organisational skills and be able to manage your own diary and case load.

• Have good communication skills to build relationships with their service users and represent their needs to statutory and other voluntary agencies. It is desirable that you have had some experience of working with these types of agencies and feel confident in networking.

• Have good IT skills with an ability to use a range of applications including experience of working with databases and recording accurate client records.

• Have a commitment to your continued personal development and learning.

• It is desirable that you have knowledge and experience of Adult and Children Safeguarding, Information Governance policies and procedures and statutory laws such as the Mental Capacity Act.

• The ability to travel independently across the area is essential as you will be working within the community.

If this sound like you and you wish to apply for this role, then they would love to hear from you!

About our client:

They are the UK's leading dementia charity. They provide information and support, improve care, fund research, and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.

Position: Dementia Support Worker

Location: Community Based – Hertfordshire

Contract type: Permanent

Hours: Part Time, 28 hours per week

Salary: £16,290.40 - £17,282.40 - actual per annum (depending on skills and experience)

Closing date: 07 November 2021

Interview date: TBC

