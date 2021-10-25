CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Support Worker

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMhz5_0cchH44600

This is an extremely rewarding opportunity to provide support and guidance helping people understand dementia, cope with day-to-day living, prepare for the future with access to relevant services.

Support Worker Responsibilities:

Our client provides expert guidance and support to people diagnosed with dementia and their carers. Their services offer support to individuals and those around them via face to face, virtually or by phone, letter and email. They adopt a person-centred approach, unique to each person, based upon personal circumstances and support needs.

They offer the opportunity to be involved in Dementia Action Week, promoting their campaigns, raising awareness and fundraising. They make strong working relationships with other organisations to ensure that their service users are represented, and their voices and needs are heard. They identify safeguarding concerns and take appropriate action to protect individuals and ensure that service user’s personal data is confidential.

Support Worker Requirements:

They are looking for two, highly motivated individuals who have an understanding of dementia and the needs of people living with dementia and their carers.

To be successful in this role you will:

• Enjoy working independently and as part of a dedicated, supportive team.

• Be empathetic and non-judgemental in your approach with a commitment to inclusion and equality.

• Have excellent organisational skills and be able to manage your own diary and case load.

• Have good communication skills to build relationships with their service users and represent their needs to statutory and other voluntary agencies. It is desirable that you have had some experience of working with these types of agencies and feel confident in networking.

• Have good IT skills with an ability to use a range of applications including experience of working with databases and recording accurate client records.

• Have a commitment to your continued personal development and learning.

• It is desirable that you have knowledge and experience of Adult and Children Safeguarding, Information Governance policies and procedures and statutory laws such as the Mental Capacity Act.

• The ability to travel independently across the area is essential as you will be working within the community.

If this sound like you and you wish to apply for this role, then they would love to hear from you!

About our client:

They are the UK's leading dementia charity. They provide information and support, improve care, fund research, and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.

Position: Dementia Support Worker

Location: Community Based – Hertfordshire

Contract type: Permanent

Hours: Part Time, 28 hours per week

Salary: £16,290.40 - £17,282.40 - actual per annum (depending on skills and experience)

Closing date: 07 November 2021

Interview date: TBC

You may have experience of the following: Support Worker, Dementia Adviser, Care Assistant, Dementia Advisor, Caseworker, Special Needs Assistant, Social Worker, Social Care, Community Care, Helpline Coordinator, Volunteering Officer, Support Worker, Mental Health, Dementia, NFP, Not for Profit, Charity, etc.

Ref: 103 026

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Pine Rest to hire 200 workers to support behavioral health care demand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is looking to add over 200 employees to its workforce. There has been a continued demand for behavioral health care in Michigan, especially during the on-going pandemic, Pine Rest representatives said. There are so many Michiganders who are today struggling...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Worker#Mental Health
wfyi.org

Care packages show support of night shift healthcare workers

Nearly 2,500 nurses and healthcare workers across Indiana who work the night shift will receive care packages from WGU Indiana in recognition of their hard work. State director of the prelicensure nursing program at WGU, Lisa Eagans, said the care packages will be assembled this week and delivered Nov. 7 to partner hospitals. That’s when the clocks roll back for Daylight Saving Time and workers on the night shift work an extra hour.
HEALTH SERVICES
docwirenews.com

What’s Next for Unvaccinated, Unemployed Healthcare Workers?

As numbers of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow as a condition of employment, questions also grow about what’s next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who’ve been terminated or resigned. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had begun mandatory vaccination policies for employees as of Sept. 27.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HRmagazine.co.uk

UK workers believe AI offers better career support than people

Almost two-thirds (65%) said they would take the recommendations of robots when making changes to their career, and 77% said they would rely on tech to help them identify the skills they need to develop. Speaking to HR magazine Sarah Henry, VP HR solutions EMEA at Oracle, said employers must...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Indy100

Children’s hospital staff arrive at Cop26 after 800km cycle journey

A group of cyclists who work in children’s hospitals and as medical bosses arrived at Cop26 after cycling 800km (500 miles).The 39 activists, members of Ride For Their Lives, cycled from London to Glasgow to raise awareness of the health damages air pollution can cause, particularly in children.They stopped at places across the UK, meeting with the public and putting on a display of the Pollution Pods, an art installation by artist Michael Pinsky which recreates the air in the world’s most polluted cities, before arriving at Gartnavel Hospital in Glasgow on Sunday afternoon.Health chiefs on the ride included Matthew...
HEALTH
The Independent

Education secretary considers plans to extend school day in England

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has pledged to look at lengthening the school day in England in a bid to help more pupils recover from the Covid crisis.It has been suggested an extension to the school day will help children catch-up on lost learning and prosper after the pandemic.The recently-appointed minister told MPs there are some “excellent examples” of academy school leaders bringing in longer days that he will examine.Mr Zahawi also said he wanted all schools to ensure they move to the average school day length of 6.5 hours.Speaking in the Commons, Conservative MP Robert Halfon MP – who chairs the education select...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Birmingham man fatally shot by police during arrest, inquest hears

A 52-year-old man was killed by a ricocheting police bullet when he refused to leave his room during an attempted arrest, an inquest has heard. Trevor Smith, a van driver who was suffering from mental health problems, was fatally shot when officers attempted to arrest him at his home in Lee Bank, Birmingham, in the early hours of 15 March 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

42K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy