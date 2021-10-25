Non-Executive Opportunity

We are looking for a new lay member to join our Professional Conduct Committee.

If you are passionate about being part of a fair decision-making process for a modern, inclusive and innovative healthcare regulator through the lens of the Professional Conduct Committee, please get in touch.

The Professional Conduct Committee hears and adjudicates concerns raised against osteopaths that have been referred to it by the Investigating Committee. These relate to professional misconduct, incompetence or where an osteopath is convicted of a criminal offence. Professional Conduct Committee members also sit on the Health Committee, which considers cases where an osteopath’s health may impair their ability to practise.

You would be expected to commit no more than 20 days a year depending on caseload plus extra time for reading material and, for example, doing appraisals. You would be paid £306 per day. We pay reasonable travel and subsistence expenses that are incurred as part of this role. The appointment starts on 1 April 2022 (initially for up to four years).

For further information and to apply, please visit our website via the button below.

Closing date: 11:30am on Tuesday 23 November 2021.

The GOsC consider diversity to be a strength. We wish to encourage applications from the widest possible field of candidates to help us reflect UK society. Note that this position is not open to osteopaths.