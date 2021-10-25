CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Non-Executive Opportunity

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foSu4_0cchH1Pv00

We are looking for a new lay member to join our Professional Conduct Committee.

If you are passionate about being part of a fair decision-making process for a modern, inclusive and innovative healthcare regulator through the lens of the Professional Conduct Committee, please get in touch.

The Professional Conduct Committee hears and adjudicates concerns raised against osteopaths that have been referred to it by the Investigating Committee. These relate to professional misconduct, incompetence or where an osteopath is convicted of a criminal offence. Professional Conduct Committee members also sit on the Health Committee, which considers cases where an osteopath’s health may impair their ability to practise.

You would be expected to commit no more than 20 days a year depending on caseload plus extra time for reading material and, for example, doing appraisals. You would be paid £306 per day. We pay reasonable travel and subsistence expenses that are incurred as part of this role. The appointment starts on 1 April 2022 (initially for up to four years).

For further information and to apply, please visit our website via the button below.

Closing date: 11:30am on Tuesday 23 November 2021.

The GOsC consider diversity to be a strength. We wish to encourage applications from the widest possible field of candidates to help us reflect UK society. Note that this position is not open to osteopaths.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Research Executive

Leading healthcare and social care business intelligence provider, LaingBuisson is looking for a talented economist to join them as a Research Executive. The successful candidate will understand statistical and market data and how to use integrated spreadsheets to create economic models from the ground up. You will have studied economics and the role would suit a graduate or someone with some experience working in a consultancy or think tank focused on the healthcare and social care markets.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Executive Assistant

We are seeking an Executive Assistant to provide key administrative and business support to senior staff and Trustee Board secretariat support. Salary: £26,000 to £29,000 pro rata, dependent upon experience. Contract: part-time, 24 hours/3 days a week. Closing Date: 9am, Monday 15 November. First Stage Interviews: Monday 22 November. This...
JOBS
The Guardian

Account Executive

Here at The Guardian, we believe the open exchange of information, ideas and opinions has the power to change the world for the better. More people than ever before are reading, watching and listening to Guardian journalism from across the world. Over the past year The Guardian achieved record digital traffic with our highest number of regular readers and monthly page views averaging over 1.1 billion.
JOBS
The Guardian

Non-Executive Director/Trustee at LEARNERs' Trust

LEARNERs' Trust in Derbyshire seeks up to two non-executive directors/trustees with senior Strategic Leadership and Education Leadership experience to join its board. Board meetings are held in Eckington. The Academy Ambassadors programme brings the expertise of the business world onto boards at single-academy and multi-academy trusts (SATs and MATs). Academy...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Health Committee#Gosc
The Guardian

Executive Dean

The Dickson Poon School of Law (DPSoL) is one of the oldest law schools in England and recognised globally as one of the best law schools in the world, ranked 16th in the world, and 5th in the UK (QS World Rankings 2021). Our research and teaching addresses some of the most pressing questions of our time relating to equality and human rights, the legal implications of climate change, globalisation, international relations, trade, competition and global finance, amongst others.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
docwirenews.com

What’s Next for Unvaccinated, Unemployed Healthcare Workers?

As numbers of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow as a condition of employment, questions also grow about what’s next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who’ve been terminated or resigned. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had begun mandatory vaccination policies for employees as of Sept. 27.
PUBLIC HEALTH
restaurantdive.com

DOL 80/20 tip rule takes effect Dec. 28

The U.S. Department of Labor revised its Fair Labor Standards Act tip regulations Thursday, withdrawing a Trump-era provision and adopting the so-called "80/20" guidance from its June proposed rule. The final rule, like the proposed rule, addressed "dual job" situations in which tipped employees perform both work that produces tips...
ECONOMY
The Intercept

House Coronavirus Committee Launches Investigation Into Organizations Pushing Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin

On Friday, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, announced an investigation into the right-wing, anti-science propaganda group America’s Frontline Doctors and telemedicine provider SpeakWithAnMD.com following an Intercept investigation. Clyburn called the two organizations “predatory actors” that have been “touting misinformation and using it to market disproven and potentially hazardous coronavirus treatments” such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hot96.com

Free Rent for Non-Profits

Vanderburgh County non-profits can get a break when using the Old National Events Plaza for catered fundraising events. The Vanderburgh County Commissioners voted Tuesday to waive rental charges for 501 (c) (3) charitable organizations for whom fundraising events are critical. The measure focuses on relief and recovery, according to Commissioner...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Mount Vernon News

Newspaper Non-Discrimination Notice

Each year, Knox County Career Center offers adult career and technical education programs at Knox Technical Center. These programs are designed to prepare adults for a broad range of employment and training services. Knox Technical Center does not discriminate in enrollment or access to any of the programs available in...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
The Guardian

Chief Executive

Hay Festival brings readers and writers together in events that inspire, examine and entertain globally, inviting people to imagine the world as it is, and as it might be. Nobel Prize-winners, novelists, scientists, politicians, environmentalists, historians and musicians take part in the global conversation, sharing their stories and ideas with curious audiences. A wide programme of education and outreach runs alongside the events, supporting the world leaders and innovators of tomorrow.
FESTIVAL
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis signs executive orders, aiming to ease hospital strain

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis signed two executive orders Sunday in response to growing hospitalizations across Colorado. The first allows the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to order hospitals and freestanding emergency departments transfer or cease the admission of COVID-19 patients. According to Polis, that would allow patients to be treated The post Gov. Polis signs executive orders, aiming to ease hospital strain appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
TheConversationCanada

The Pandora Papers: How punishing tax cheats can serve as a deterrent

Law-abiding taxpayers look on with disappointment and disdain as details about the illicit financial arrangements of the ultra-wealthy surface — again. The latest leak of nearly 12 million offshore financial records — the so-called Pandora Papers — provides clues as to how the rich avoid paying their fair share of taxes. Sports stars Jacques Villeneuve, a former Formula One racer, and figure skating legend Elvis Stojko are among the Canadians who have been named in the Pandora Papers. This is not the first time the public has learned about how the wealthy evade taxes and shield their...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

42K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy