CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Activities Coordinator

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMhz5_0cchGv4X00

Are you passionate about making a positive difference to people’s lives who are affected by dementia?

Are you searching for a rewarding career, providing high quality events for people every day?

Do you share our client's belief that life doesn’t end when dementia begins?

If the answer is yes, they’d love to hear from you!

Activities Coordinator Responsibilities

This is an exciting opportunity for a compassionate and committed individual to really make a difference with a dedicated and professional team.

• Organise and facilitate Singing for the Brain® sessions

• Delivering high quality groups to people with dementia and their carers.

• Promoting individual’s involvement with activities.

• Coordinate service-related volunteers and liaise with organisations in the area.

• Be involved with facilitating Peer Support and Activity groups.

Singing for the Brain® is a valued activity for our client. They bring people affected by dementia together to sing a variety of songs they know and love, in a fun and friendly environment. They also do vocal exercises that help improve brain activity and wellbeing that enables people with dementia and their carers to engage in in the benefits of structured community singing with an emphasis on enjoyment, socialisation and participation.

Activities Coordinator Requirements:

Their employees work hard every day to make a true difference in people's lives. You will;

• Be a great communicator with some understanding of dementia and its impact on those living with it and the impact on their carers.

• Develop a sensitive approach to individual needs and will be capable of organising and managing your own administration.

• Maintain timely record keeping to the highest of standards.

Position: Group Coordinator

Location: Community based covering Buckinghamshire

Contract type: Permanent

Hours: Part Time, 21 hours per week

Salary: £12,217.80- £12,961.80 (actual per annum depending on experience)

Closing Date: 04 November 2021

Interview Date: TBC

You may have experience of the following: Group Coordinator, Charity, Activity Group Coordinator, Dementia, Support Worker, Voluntary Services, Third Sector, Not for Profit, NFP, Volunteer, etc.

Ref: 104 022

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Visitor and Volunteer Coordinator

St Marylebone Parish Church is now well in to the delivery phase of our National Lottery Heritage Funded community project. This project, as well undertaking essential fabric repairs and upgrading, also involves the delivery of a substantial and creative heritage programme involving local communities, businesses and stakeholders. It will showcase...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Neighbourhood Services Coordinator

Interview date: Week commencing 22nd November 2021. Solving local issues in partnership with residents. In Kensington and Chelsea, we put local people and local businesses at the heart of decision-making, working in partnership with them to provide quality services that are responsive, effective and efficient. Many of our communities are...
The Guardian

Grants Database and Process Coordinator

Our client is one of the largest grant making foundations in the UK distributing close to £40m of grants in 2020. We aim to bring about lasting change to people's lives, helping them to benefit from and contribute to society. We achieve this by funding organisations that work with people to reduce social and economic disadvantage. 
SOCIETY
The Valley Reporter

Energy Coordinators join forces

Valley town energy coordinators have joined forces to attack drafts this fall -- drafty windows, that is. With help from the Mad River Valley Rotary, Energize MRV volunteers have kicked off the first WindowDressers community build for local towns. In partnership with the Montpelier Energy Advisory Committee and the nonprofit...
MONTPELIER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Brain Activity#Buckinghamshire Contract
The Guardian

Senior Scientific Programme Coordinator

Prospectus is pleased to be supporting a leading membership organisation who are the sole international voice for physiotherapists. They are currently looking to recruit a Senior Scientific Programme Coordinator to play a vital role in supporting a range of projects. Please note this position is being offered on a fixed...
JOBS
ajmc.com

Care Coordination for Patients With CKD and T2DM

Neil B. Minkoff, MD: That raises a question for me as a former primary care physician and someone who has spent some time in integrated networks trying to improve coordination of care, which is the potential disconnect between the primary care physician, nephrologist, maybe the diabetologist, and so on—because Dr Bakris said it takes a village, right? Many of these patients may have a cardiologist, a nephrologist, a primary care doctor, and so on. What are some of the challenges in trying to coordinate care across quite a wide set of things that need to be done? We’ve talked about weight loss, lipid loss, sugar control, and dietary control. There’s a lot going on here.
HEALTH
newsandpress.net

DCSD hires Business Engagement Coordinator

The Darlington County School District (DCSD) has announced its hire of Shannon Flowers as its new business engagement coordinator. The Darlington County Board of Education approved the hire during its October meeting at the district administration’s recommendation. As DCSD’s business engagement coordinator, Flowers will serve as a liaison between the business community and the DCSD students and staff. She will lead the district’s Key to Career program. This position works to develop relationships and partnerships with local employers to empower DCSD students with workforce development strategies, including internships and youth apprenticeships. Flowers will also work alongside the district’s career specialists to coordinate districtwide employment skills curriculum as well as employment skills workshops and portfolio construction. “Ms. Flowers’ student-first philosophy will serve her well in the role of Business Engagement Coordinator,” said Tim Newman, DCSD superintendent. “Her extensive experiences with community stakeholders and senior-level administration were a big draw to the selection committee. We look forward to the continued growth of our Key to Career program under Ms. Flowers’ leadership.” Flowers, who spent the past 14 years working at Coker University in various capacities, brings a wealth of strategic experience in the field of guiding students toward successful careers. Most recently serving as registrar at the university, she also has firsthand experience with placing students into internships in the community, a fundamental mission of DCSD’s business engagement coordinator. Flowers also served as assistant director of admissions, financial aid counselor, adjunct professor of Criminology and Sociology, and adjunct professor of Criminal Justice. Flowers holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Criminology from Coker University as well as a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati. She is an Apple Certified Teacher, a Flipgrid Certified Digital Educator, and holds Quality Matters certification. She received Coker’s Distinguished Adjunct Professor of the Year award as well as the Ronald S. Johnson Staff Person of the Year recognition in 2018.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
chautauquatoday.com

JPS Appoints New Literacy Coordinator

Jamestown Public Schools this week announced the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Aaron as the district's new Coordinator of Literacy. Dr. Aaron will provide leadership in development, delivery, implementation and monitoring of the district's literacy (PK-12 English Language Arts, Library Media, and Reading Intervention) curriculum, initiatives, and educational opportunities. She will provide an aligned and articulated instructional program to achieve New York State Next Generation English Language Arts standards. Dr. Aaron has extensive educational experience, previously working for the New York City Department of Education, as well as districts in Georgia and North Carolina. JPS Chief Academic Officer Michelle McDowell says, "We are so very excited to welcome Dr. Aaron to our team as the Coordinator of Literacy! As we commit to literacy as one of our focuses for district improvement, Jennifer's knowledge and experience will be an incredible asset to this work."
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
spring.org.uk

The Most Noticeable Sign Of A Narcissist

People’s narcissism reduces with age, the research found. One of the most telling signs of a narcissist is that they are not open to criticism. Narcissists tend to react very badly to criticism, becoming aggressive and lashing out. However, new research shows that, with age, people’s narcissism tends to decrease.
MENTAL HEALTH
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Osteopathic Association Hires Coordinator

The Indiana Osteopathic Association has named Larry Dreschler as membership engagement coordinator. He previously served as president and philanthropy chairman of the Delta Sigma Phi chapter at Ohio Northern University. Dreschler holds a bachelor's degree from Ohio Northern University.
KRQE News 13

Improved coordinated EMS care coming to Navajo Nation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A partnership with UNM is bringing better coordinated EMS care to the Navajo Nation. The UNM EMS Medical Direction Consortium provides education and medical guidance to Navajo Nation first responders. Before the partnership, 13 field offices each had their own agreement with a local hospital or clinic for medical guidelines. That sometimes […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Huntsville Item

Governor appoints Holland to health coordinating council

AUSTIN — Huntsville resident Ken Holland has been appointed to the Statewide Health Coordinating Council, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday. Holland was one of six Texans who were appointed or reappointed to the commission, which ensures health care services and facilities are available to all Texans through health planning activities.
AUSTIN, TX
The Guardian

Campaign Reporting Coordinator

Guardian Media Group (GMG) is a leading global media organisation, the publisher of the Guardian, which celebrates its 200th anniversary in 2021, the Observer and the Guardian.com, which attracts over 200 million global unique browsers each month. We are renowned for our ground-breaking independent journalism and our award-winning digital products.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Psych Centra

How Loneliness Could be Linked to a Lack of Trust

Loneliness is on the rise in the U.S., particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. New research suggests that a lack of trust in others may make loneliness worse. Experts say that certain attachment styles — specifically anxious or avoidant — may also play a role. Loneliness is an...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt Requiring COVID-19 Vaccines For Students, Employees

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh is requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all students and employees. By Dec. 6, in order to “remain a community member,” the university says everyone must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get an approved exemption. Students who don’t meet the deadline can’t enroll in classes or live in dorms and employees will be subject to disciplinary action, including termination. Those who are exempt will be subject to additional mitigation efforts like regular COVID-19 testing. The university had been strongly encouraging vaccinations but says that short-term approach isn’t sustainable. So far, more than 93% of students, faculty and staff have told the university that they’re vaccinated. The requirement affects over 3,000 students, faculty and staff who haven’t disclosed their vaccination status yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Guardian

Birmingham man fatally shot by police during arrest, inquest hears

A 52-year-old man was killed by a ricocheting police bullet when he refused to leave his room during an attempted arrest, an inquest has heard. Trevor Smith, a van driver who was suffering from mental health problems, was fatally shot when officers attempted to arrest him at his home in Lee Bank, Birmingham, in the early hours of 15 March 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

42K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy