Are you passionate about making a positive difference to people’s lives who are affected by dementia?

Are you searching for a rewarding career, providing high quality events for people every day?

Do you share our client's belief that life doesn’t end when dementia begins?

If the answer is yes, they’d love to hear from you!

Activities Coordinator Responsibilities

This is an exciting opportunity for a compassionate and committed individual to really make a difference with a dedicated and professional team.

• Organise and facilitate Singing for the Brain® sessions

• Delivering high quality groups to people with dementia and their carers.

• Promoting individual’s involvement with activities.

• Coordinate service-related volunteers and liaise with organisations in the area.

• Be involved with facilitating Peer Support and Activity groups.

Singing for the Brain® is a valued activity for our client. They bring people affected by dementia together to sing a variety of songs they know and love, in a fun and friendly environment. They also do vocal exercises that help improve brain activity and wellbeing that enables people with dementia and their carers to engage in in the benefits of structured community singing with an emphasis on enjoyment, socialisation and participation.

Activities Coordinator Requirements:

Their employees work hard every day to make a true difference in people's lives. You will;

• Be a great communicator with some understanding of dementia and its impact on those living with it and the impact on their carers.

• Develop a sensitive approach to individual needs and will be capable of organising and managing your own administration.

• Maintain timely record keeping to the highest of standards.

Position: Group Coordinator

Location: Community based covering Buckinghamshire

Contract type: Permanent

Hours: Part Time, 21 hours per week

Salary: £12,217.80- £12,961.80 (actual per annum depending on experience)

Closing Date: 04 November 2021

Interview Date: TBC

You may have experience of the following: Group Coordinator, Charity, Activity Group Coordinator, Dementia, Support Worker, Voluntary Services, Third Sector, Not for Profit, NFP, Volunteer, etc.

Ref: 104 022