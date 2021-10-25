CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Episode 173: What did we learn?

The News-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. Illinois' first exhibition game...

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What We Learned: Red-White Scrimmage

MADISON, Wis. -- The 2021 annual Red-White scrimmage came down to a 27-27 tie on Sunday. Sophomore center Steven Crowl scored a game-high 13 points (5-7) for the Red squad. Crowl also added a game-high three steals in 20 minutes of action. Sophomore guard Jonathan Davis led the White with...
BASKETBALL
FanSided

Michigan Football: What we learned about Big Ten in Week 7

Michigan football was on bye this week but the rest of the Big Ten wasn’t and here’s what we learned about the league in Week 7. Before gearing up for its final six games of the season, Michigan football had its bye this week, so the Wolverines were absent from the college football scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

What We Learned: Vanderbilt edition

It was pretty much know going into Saturday's trip to Vanderbilt that we wouldn't learn much. That held to be true in Mississippi State's dominant 45-6 win over the Commodores.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Dream Shake

LISTEN: What did we learn from Rockets’ performance vs. Mavericks

Michael Brown and Raymond Lucas break down the Houston Rockets’ performance against the Dallas Mavericks and look ahead to Thursday’s game against the Utah Jazz. The Dream Take is on iTunes: Click Here to Download. Follow Jeremy on Twitter: @JeremyBrener. Follow Michael on Twitter: @BSWPodcast_MB. Follow Ray on Twitter: @raymondlucasjr.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
chatsports.com

What we learned from the Flyers’ 6-1 win over the Kraken

Well, that’s more like it, huh? After dropping their season opener in the shootout to the Canucks on Friday, the Flyers had a big game on deck last night, as their old head coach Dave Hakstol and the Kraken came to town. If there was some worry that this one was going to be ugly because, well, the fates, it was quickly assuaged when the Flyers took the momentum from a big save by Carter Hart on Jordan Eberle and ran with it. They kept their foot on the gas for the the rest of the game, and cruised to a 6-1 win over their brand new rival.
NHL
chatsports.com

What we learned: Bruins’ offense stagnates

One goal in 120 minutes is hardly a recipe for winning hockey. Facing their fourth straight unbeaten opponent, the Boston Bruins hardly appeared in sync during Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Sure, Bruce Cassidy’s peppered Frederick Andersen late in desperation mode, but they struggled all night gaining entries into the attacking zone.
NHL
The News-Gazette

Weekend Extra Special | Richey answers three questions about the Illini

Odds are Illinois coach Brad Underwood will ultimately pare his rotation to seven or eight players by the time the team gets into the thick of Big Ten play. Before that? There’s enough depth — more than Underwood’s had and more than John Groce could have ever imagined in his tenure — that Illinois could run a five-and-five platoon. Don’t be surprised to see the rotation stretch to double-digit player participation early in the season. Two exhibitions and a handful of home games against low major teams provides the opportunity to try multiple looks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The News-Gazette

Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show 10-30-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Scott Beatty, Michael Martin and Evan Conn recap Illinois' 20-17 loss to Rutgers on the Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Grades are in: Breaking down Illinois-IUP

IUP: B- All it takes is one no-look pass or one foray into the paint for a how-did-he-make-that layup to see the positive impact Andre Curbelo can have on the Illini. But fouling out after turning the ball over 10 times blunts that impact. Curbelo still had 14 points and 12 assists, but Friday night wasn’t his best.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Countdown to college basketball: Previewing the Illini

Can you feel the buzz? The 2021-22 Illinois basketball season tips off in a little more than a week. Beat writer Scott Richey and eight of his colleagues answer some questions about the No. 11 Illini before Jackson State visits State Farm Center on Nov. 9 (More, D-2-3): How deep...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The News-Gazette

Prep Confidential High School Football Play-Offs Week 1

Your browser does not support the audio element. It is Play-Off Season! Join Colin Likas, Jim Rossow, and Dylan Chambers as they introduce the exciting match ups going into round 1. In addition, the Prep Confidential Show has the pleasure of hosting athletes and coaches who are taking in part of history at their respective schools. Join in!
HIGH SCHOOL
The News-Gazette

Asmussen: Illini miss a chance to keep the ball rolling

CHAMPAIGN — It’s happening. One more negative game day for the Illinois football team guarantees a 10th consecutive losing season. Rutgers pushed the Illini toward the brink of badness with a 20-14 comeback win Saturday at Memorial Stadium. A week after an upset victory at Penn State had Illinois fans...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The News-Gazette

Quick hits | Rutgers 20, Illinois 14

So much for building off the momentum of upsetting a top 10 team on the road. Illinois dropped the ball — figuratively — in Saturday’s home loss to Rutgers, failing to capitalize on its most efficient, consistent passing performance of the season. The Scarlet Knights, now winners of a single Big Ten game this season, dominated up front for the 20-14 victory.
ILLINOIS STATE
The News-Gazette

From the Sports Editor's Desk | Loveless on stranger to covering the unusual

Two college football coaches fired amid unprecedented circumstances. Two events Matt Loveless covered from different perspectives. Loveless, the former sports director from 2012 through 2016 at WAND in Decatur, said Beckman’s abrupt firing at Illinois a week before the 2015 season after allegations of player mistreatment surfaced and an independent investigation confirmed those allegations, was more surprising than what transpired at Washington State fewer than two weeks ago.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Game day preview | Rutgers at Illinois; 11 a.m., BTN

Using seven offensive linemen and two tight ends to put nine blockers on the field wasn’t an idea Illinois coach Bret Bielema just came up with during his team’s bye week before facing Penn State. It’s a formation Bielema schemed up at Wisconsin — where Illini offensive line coach Bart Miller was in the same role — and one that utilizes the strengths of this particular Illinois team. The Illini staff now has approximately nine offensive linemen it is comfortable using and relying on in the run game — “Barge” package or not.
ILLINOIS STATE
The News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Unity's team gets the coverage

During the high school football season, readers have endured article after article about Unity’s football team. They are a very good football program, but enough is enough. My encounters with them have been few, but I’ve witnessed poor sportsmanship from their players. After a game last year, the team I...
UNITY, IL
The News-Gazette

Tate | Latest loss has Illini spinning back to square one

CHAMPAIGN — It is Illinois’ misfortune that a marvelous, nine-overtime triumph at Penn State shall henceforth be accepted as, well ... if not a fluke, certainly a stroke of uncommon good luck, and surrounded by washouts before and after. Illinoisans relived and saluted the Happy Valley performance all week, emphasizing...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The News-Gazette

Prep football postseason capsules: Seventeen local first-round games

(14) Centennial Chargers (5-4) at (3) Chicago Kenwood Broncos (8-1), 2 p.m. (at Lane Tech High School) Coaches: Kyle Jackson (8-14 in three seasons at Centennial); Sinque Turner (30-13 in four seasons at Chicago Kenwood). Most recent postseason appearance: Centennial in 2015 (lost in Class 6A first round); Chicago Kenwood...
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy