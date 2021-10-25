Episode 173: What did we learn?

Well, that’s more like it, huh? After dropping their season opener in the shootout to the Canucks on Friday, the Flyers had a big game on deck last night, as their old head coach Dave Hakstol and the Kraken came to town. If there was some worry that this one was going to be ugly because, well, the fates, it was quickly assuaged when the Flyers took the momentum from a big save by Carter Hart on Jordan Eberle and ran with it. They kept their foot on the gas for the the rest of the game, and cruised to a 6-1 win over their brand new rival.

