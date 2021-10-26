CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xinhua Silk Road: 2021 Ningbo International Fashion Fair And Fashion Festival Highlight New Trends Of Apparel Industry

By PR Newswire
BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ningbo Fashion Festival and 2021 Ningbo International Fashion Fair was launched Thursday in Ningbo city of east China's Zhejiang Province, highlighting the new business trend of Ningbo's apparel industry.

With the theme of Ningbo fashion empowering manufacturing industry, the fashion festival held more than 20 relevant activities in eight sections including fashion exhibitions as well as economic and trade forums, fully demonstrating the development of Ningbo's fashion and textile industry.

Qiu Dongyao, mayor of the Ningbo Municipal People's Government noted in the opening speech that Ningbo has maintained high-quality economic and social development in recent years, and its GDP registered 1,240.9 billion yuan in 2020, ranking 12th among Chinese cities.

Noting the current development of Ningbo's fashion industry, Qiu Dongyao pointed out that Ningbo is becoming a cutting-edge city in the fashion industry empowered by its solid industrial base and advanced intelligent smart manufacturing technology.

Facing the new round of technological revolution and commercial consumption changes, Ningbo has played a vital role in the development of China's apparel industry with constant efforts in boosting intelligent reform, encouraging design innovations, and branding. This also helped Ningbo develop into a innovative manufacturing center with international influential, according to Chen Dapeng, vice director of China National Textile and Apparel Council and head of the China National Garment Association.

Meanwhile, an award ceremony was held at the opening ceremony of the Fashion Festival, and 40 Chinese apparel enterprise were given the "Fashion Ningbo" awards.

The event, sponsored by the China National Textile and Apparel Council, the Ningbo municipal government and the Zhejiang Department of Economy and Information Technology, has attracted participants from 218 enterprises both home abroad, including 18 foreign brands from seven countries such as the United States, Japan and France.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324430.html

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2021-ningbo-international-fashion-fair-and-fashion-festival-highlight-new-trends-of-apparel-industry-301408120.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

