CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

2021 Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest Successfully Concluded: Lighting Up A Seamless AI Life

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, the 2021 Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest successfully concluded at the HUAWEI DEVELOPER CONFERENCE 2021 (Together). In the China competition region, 20 apps stood out and swooped seven major awards. Along with other four competition regions, a total of US$1 million in prizes was shared between the winners.

The contest attracted more than 4,000 teams from over 200 countries and regions. "By fully opening the HMS Core ecosystem and helping global developers innovate, Huawei aspires to build a new global smart ecosystem covering all devices and all scenarios. Through various developer competitions, we hope to transform innovative ideas into reality as we strive towards building a fully-connected, intelligent world," said Zhang Ping'an, the president of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service and the CEO of Huawei Cloud BU.

Award Winner List: Passionately Exploring a Seamless AI Life

Among the seven awards that were given out in the China competition region in this year's contest, the Best App award went to Baby Panda World, Iflynote, Cartoon, Jnotes, and Tide. The title of Best Social Impact App went to Meditation Planet, Colorfulclouds, and Dnurse, while PVZ2, Jade Dynasty, and Eclipse won the Best Game award. Enjoying FM picked up the All-Scenario Coverage Award, and the Best HMS Core Innovation Award went to Itinerary Assistant and AR Words. Last but not least, AR Dinosaur World nabbed the Tech Women's Award, while Mira Music Junior, Text Grabber, Dongdong, Memopad, and Legends of the Condor Heroes scooped up the Honorable Mention.

5- Star Apps in the Five Competition Regions: Showcasing Cutting-Edge Innovation

Tide, the Best App winner in the China competition region, is integrated with HUAWEI HiCar to implement the Internet of Vehicles (IoV). It also utilizes HMS Core Health Kit to help users sleep better and live a healthier life.

This year's contest saw the introduction of three new awards, which are the All-Scenario Coverage Award, Tech Women's Award, and Best HMS Core Innovation Award. Enjoying FM, winner of the All-Scenario Coverage Award, works with the HUAWEI HiCar ecosystem to provide users with premium in-car entertainment that supports seamless cross-device audio transfer. Shen Qiu, the developer of AR Dinosaur World, who won the Tech Women's Award, used her female traits to fuse fun with knowledge, helping spark children's imagination and encouraging them to explore the world. Itinerary Assistant and AR Words, winners of the Best HMS Core Innovation Award, integrate the Awareness Kit, Ads Kit, ML Kit, and AR Engine to deliver smarter, more convenient and innovative experiences for users.

Competition regions outside China have also witnessed a number of outstanding apps that aim to tackle human and social issues. One such app is Plano - Parental Control from the Asia Pacific competition region, which helps protect children's eye health. Other notable entries include Go Zero Waste from the Europe competition region, which is dedicated to resource conservation and environmental protection, Blind Assistant from the Middle East & Africa competition region, which helps visually impaired users recognize images and texts, and Mujer Ingeniera from the Latin America competition region, which aims to inspire females to pursue a career in engineering.

By the end of September 2021, the number of developers in Huawei's ecosystem has reached 5.1 million, and the number of apps integrated with HMS Core has exceeded 173,000. With the official launch of HMS Core 6, advanced technologies spanning many fields are being further opened, and existing features and services are being upgraded to provide a consistent user experience for cross-platform and cross-device apps. We will continue hosting and supporting various developer competitions and the Shining Star Program to encourage the participation of global developers in the HMS ecosystem and help them achieve innovation towards building a smarter and more convenient all-scenario digital life experience.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-huawei-hms-app-innovation-contest-successfully-concluded-lighting-up-a-seamless-ai-life-301408133.html

SOURCE Huawei

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Huawei announces plans for additional developer support and new HMS capabilities at HDC 2021

As part of the keynote delivered by Zhang Ping'an, President of the Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, CEO of Huawei Cloud BU, titled "Together to Build a New HMS Ecosystem", he shared that there are now 5.1 million global developers registered with HMS who have integrated over 173,000 applications with HMS Core. HMS now houses over 580 million monthly active users with over 1 billion devices connected. He also revealed the latest HMS Core 6 kits and updates to HMS' five core engine services to help developers meet the growing need for intelligent app functions.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Infor Coleman AI Digital Assistant App Now Available For Microsoft Teams

Move enables Infor customers using Teams to access the digital assistant’s skills, chat UX and natural language processing capabilities. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced the general availability (GA) of its Infor Coleman AI Digital Assistant app for Microsoft Teams. The Infor Coleman Digital Assistant was previously available via a web browser, the Infor Go mobile app, and Amazon Alexa for Business.
CELL PHONES
chatsports.com

AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market: Lenovo, Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Huawei

The AI in Smartphone and Wearable market report discusses in detail. It highlights the facts and figures related to the market trends and recent developments including improvement in manufacturing capabilities and technology interventions are look upon in the market study. The fragile structure of the market is explained in the report. Moreover, the segmentation and value proposition of the key market players is detailed through product portfolio and market positioning. It primarily focuses on all the key aspects influencing the market such as drivers, threats, market trends, and feasible region-wise opportunities.
MARKETS
xda-developers

Get Community, Shopping, and Support with My HUAWEI App

If you own a HUAWEI phone, laptop, tablet, or service, the My HUAWEI app is the best way to stay in touch with the community. This app comes in the form of an update to the old Support app. The new update brings many new features that combine shopping, community, and support into one app. [The shopping feature is currently only available in select countries]. Updating to the new app will also give users an opportunity to participate in the upcoming HUAWEI Carnival event.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Apps#Hms#Dongguan#Huawei Cloud Bu#Baby Panda World#Iflynote#Ar Dinosaur World#The Tech Women S Award#Hms Core Health Kit
TechRadar

Success in digital commerce: Innovate, then optimize

Brands have needed to innovate over the last 18 months. The impact from the pandemic meant retailers had to adapt quickly. Some high street stores had to close, meaning many customers turned to the digital world for their shopping. It was inevitable that new and updated services were needed, and fast. However, there’s only a brief window for innovation. Once the pioneers master the art, others cotton on and provide similar services, where it becomes an industry standard. Thankfully, innovation isn’t where it stops. Brands can put their own creative spin on it once the technology develops and the processes can be optimized over time.
RETAIL
Lumia UK

Microsoft AI Innovate empowers startups in India to accelerate with AI

New Delhi, October 20, 2021: In its efforts to support the startup ecosystem in the country, Microsoft has launched a program for nurturing and scaling startups that are leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI). Microsoft AI Innovate is a 10-week initiative that will support startups in India leveraging AI technologies, helping them scale operations, drive innovation, and build industry expertise. Both B2B and B2C startups from diverse industries including financial services, healthcare, education, agriculture, space, manufacturing and logistics, retail, and e-commerce are invited to participate in the quarterly cohorts of this immersive program. Supported by TiE Mumbai, the launch cohort will kickstart in November 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon's freshly launched innovation hub to use AI in antibody design

AION Labs, the artificial intelligence innovation hub backed by Amazon Web Services and other leading pharmaceutical companies, is seeking to use AI to find antibodies. AION Labs and BioMed X, a research institute, are looking for inventors and biomedical scientists to form a new startup at AION Labs, according to an Oct. 19 news release shared with Becker's. The sponsors of the search are AWS, Merck and Pfizer.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
Android Police

Huawei introduces the Watch GT 3 with some impressive battery life claims

Despite all of Huawei's woes, the Chinese electronics giant isn't actually having the worst go of things this year. The Huawei P50 series showed the company can still make good phones, complete with a weird turn of events that saw Huawei use a Snapdragon 888 for those phones (it's still using its own Kirin 9000 CPU in the Pro, though). And in the wearables department, the Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro were recently introduced as the company's new premium smartwatch offerings, as well as its first smartwatches running HarmonyOS. That lineup is now being joined by the Huawei Watch GT 3, a new model with some pretty wild battery life claims.
ELECTRONICS
Computer Weekly

Huawei teams with UK innovators to create 5G futures

The last year or so may have seen its technology ordered to be removed from UK communications networks, but Huawei’s contribution to the country’s 5G sector is very much persisting at the Cambridge Wireless (CW) 5G Testbed with three UK companies that it says are working on the cutting edge of technology to bring the potential of 5G into the real world.
BUSINESS
Digital Camera World

Life after Huawei: Honor 50 Google-supported phone launched globally

Chinese technology brand Honor has announced the Honor 50 – which was successfully launched in the Chinese market back in June – is now launching globally, with an early November release date. This is Honor’s first Western launch since splitting from Huawei last year and its big news because as well as coming with Google Mobile Services, the phone has innovative vlogging capabilities, including the ability to record from the front and rear cameras at the same time, which certainly points toward it becoming a contender in best camera phones for video.
CELL PHONES
Lumia UK

Accelerating healthcare AI innovation with Zero Trust technology

From research to diagnosis to treatment, AI has the potential to improve outcomes for some treatments by 30 to 40 percent and reduce costs by up to 50 percent. Although healthcare algorithms are predicted to represent a $42.5B market by 2026, less than 35 algorithms have been approved by the FDA, and only two of those are classified as truly novel.1 Obtaining the large data sets necessary for generalizability, transparency, and reducing bias has historically been difficult and time-consuming, due in large part to regulatory restrictions enacted to protect patient data privacy. That’s why the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) collaborated with Microsoft, Fortanix, and Intel to create BeeKeeperAI. It enables secure collaboration between algorithm owners and data stewards (for example, healthy systems, etc.) in a Zero Trust environment (enabled by Azure Confidential Computing), protecting the algorithm intellectual property (IP) and the data in ways that eliminate the need to de-identify or anonymize Protected Health Information (PHI)—because the data is never visible or exposed.
HEALTH
gizmochina.com

Huawei AppGallery launches Snoop in the UK, an award winning money management app

The Huawei AppGallery has just announced the launch of Snoop in the UK. The company’s application store has just announced the partnership with an award winning money management app to offer users “powerful money management tools.”. The Chinese tech giant shared the announcement earlier today (26th October 2021). Snoop will...
CELL PHONES
aibusiness.com

AI Summit Silicon Valley 2021: Innovation is moving faster than adoption, but there are ways for startups to catch up

For all its awesome sophistication, the business of AI is facing a conspicuously straightforward dilemma. Technology innovation is moving faster than adoption. Boldly ambitious companies – including many of the exciting start-ups emerging in California’s Silicon Valley tech hub – are hitting serious roadblocks on their route to commercial success.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

What Is the Product Life Cycle? Stages and Examples

Whether you're looking through your parent's old VHS tapes or shopping for a new smartphone, you're participating in and experiencing different stages of the product life cycle, or PLC. When a product enters the market, often unbeknownst to the consumer, it has a life cycle that carries it from being...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

The Genius Institute Releases App Combining Technology And Behavioral Sciences To Accelerate Learning Processes And Strengthen Collaboration Across Diversified Audiences

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genius Institute, Inc. ("TGI"), a leading technology innovator, announced today the details of its new assessment app for individuals. Action- Based Assessment Moves Beyond Current Personality Indicators. In about 11 minutes, Genius Key assessment identifies the subconscious tendencies and mindset gaps that...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Opening Of '2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING' By NIPA

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) announced that it would hold a '2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING' for 3 days from November 2 to 4, 2021 to support the overseas expansion and exchange of Korean IoT companies. This event was...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Alghanim Industries Breaks Ground On Major Steel Expansion In India

KUWAIT CITY, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alghanim Industries, one of the largest privately-owned companies in the region, recently broke ground with a new pre-engineered steel buildings (PEB) manufacturing facility located in Gujarat, India's fifth largest state. The facility will increase the manufacturing capacity of Kirby Building Systems in India from 200,000 metric tons (MT) to 300,000 MT per year. The new plant is expected to be fully operational by late 2022, invigorating India's economy and creating hundreds of jobs. It will be Kirby's third plant in India, joining a global network of five PEB facilities that serve more than 70 countries.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Cap Yarns LLC, Delivering Unsurpassed Quality and Innovation Since 1944

Cap Yarns, LLC takes pride in having the greatest ﬁber blending capacity of any yarn manufacturer in the Americas. Their ability to produce custom yarns in large and small batches in record turnaround times has earned Cap Yarns a rare distinction in the industry. Cap Yarns is renowned for its innovative, unique and high-quality specialty yarns and custom blends for the knitting and weaving industries. They feature sustainably sourced natural and ﬁber-dyed yarns with distinct characteristics capable of creating original looks and textures for a discerning international clientele. What truly sets Cap Yarns ahead of the pack is their reCapture upcycled yarns...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy