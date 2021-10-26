CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tim Howard, Mayor Hancock And Lt. Gov. Primavera Share Why Denver Should Host Men's World Cup 2026

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Denver's 2026 World Cup Bid Committee, Tim Howard, Mayor Michael B. Hancock and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera welcomed a 20+ member FIFA delegation to Denver for a site visit to learn why Denver is an ideal to city to host World Cup matches in 2026.

During the site visit, Denver's Bid Committee showcased Denver's experience hosting world-class events like the recent MLB All-Star Game and the U.S. Men's Concacaf Nations League Final this summer, among other national and international events. The committee also showcased city highlights such as the technologically advanced Empower Field at Mile High - ranked one of the top 10 stadiums in the country according to ESPN — and Denver's robust soccer fan base.

"We have more than 100,000 youth and adult soccer participants across Colorado, and those soccer fans range from the Western Slope to the Front Range to the eastern plains," said Lt. Governor Primavera. "Those soccer communities represent almost every county in Colorado, and they also represent nearly every ethnicity and language spoken in our state. We know how important this effort is to those communities, and we're proud to work with them to bring World Cup matches here."

"Denver is an incredibly vibrant city that is recognized across the country and around the world as a unique place that combines urban sophistication with outdoor adventure," said Mayor Hancock. "We have the key infrastructure and other amenities already in place to host teams and welcome visitors from around the world."

The diversified nature of the World Cup tournament - 16 cities in North America will host matches - ensures that no one city is fully responsible for the costs of hosting this large-scale event. Additionally, because this is a one-sport, one-stadium event, Empower Field at Mile High would be the only competition venue, meaning Denver already has the infrastructure in place to host World Cup matches.

Denver's Bid Committee shared how hosting World Cup 2026 matches would be an economic win for Denver and the state. A study by Boston Consulting Group reported that World Cup host cities could expect to see an economic impact of up to $360 million. The committee also shared that the costs planned to host the event, such as developing a free Fan Fest for the hundreds of thousands of fans expected to travel to Denver, would be paid for by private funding. The city's planned investments in infrastructure upgrades will benefit not only this event, but local businesses and residents in general, as well.

FIFA officials Victor Montagliani and Colin Smith noted they were impressed with the community spirit around the possibility of bringing World Cup matches to Denver and shared some of the important elements that factor into their decision on selecting host cities. FIFA plans to finalize the list of U.S. cities that will host the games in 2022.

The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious soccer tournament in the world and the most widely viewed and followed sporting event globally. The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup will be staged in several cities across North America and, for the first time, will include 48 teams - the largest World Cup tournament ever. Sixty of the 80 games - including the entire tournament once it reaches the quarterfinal stage - will be played in the U.S. Denver is the only U.S. city in the Mountain Time Zone that is under consideration to host as many as six games, all of which would be played at Empower Field at Mile High.

Community members who want to support the effort to bring World Cup matches to Denver in 2026 and learn more about Denver's World Cup bid can visit www.denver2026.com.

About Denver Sports CommissionDenver Sports Commission is an official affiliate of VISIT DENVER and serves as a resource for all sporting event organizers interested in Denver as a future location. The mission of Denver Sports Commission is to proactively identify, pursue and attract new regional, national and international sports events and sports-related business opportunities that generate economic impact, engage the community and support Denver's brand as an active, healthy city. More information can be found at VISITDENVER.com/DenverSports.

Media Contact: Tricia Bennett GroundFloor Media for Denver Sports M: 303-931-0013 tbennett@groundfloormedia.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tim-howard-mayor-hancock-and-lt-gov-primavera-share-why-denver-should-host-mens-world-cup-2026-301408124.html

SOURCE Denver Sports Commission

Comments / 0

Related
atlanticcitynews.net

Denver makes its pitch to be a host city for 2026 FIFA World Cup

DENVER - It starts with the field. The foundation to any football game is the ground upon which it's played. The same holds true for the international kind of football that Americans know as soccer, and based on that tenet, the Broncos' home may soon host the best the world has to offer.
DENVER, CO
concord.ca.us

Mayor's Cup Golf Classic

Join Mayor Tim McGallian for the 36th Annual Mayor's Cup Golf Classic. All proceeds benefit the Concord Historical Society, Concord Junior Giants and The First Tee Contra Costa Youth Golf Program.
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
punditarena.com

USA announce bid to host both the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup

USA Rugby have announced their bid to host either the 2027 or 2031 men’s Rugby World Cup, as well as the women’s tournament in 2029. If the USA are successful with their bid for either the 2027 or 2031 editions, it will be the first time that the men’s Rugby World Cup will be held in the Americas.
RUGBY
Steven Bonifazi

Mile High City Mondays: Denver might host 2026 World Cup, Lunch options limited at Cherry Creek School District and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Top of the morning and workweek to you Denverites. Welcome to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Hopefully, the weekend treated everyone right. Gray clouds are scattered throughout the sky this morning and are expected to continue all day. The temperature will rise quite a bit and then decline steeply, with a forecast high of 77°F and the low is 40°F.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Howard
Person
Dianne Primavera
CBS Denver

‘We Want You Here’: Denver Ready To Potentially Host 2026 World Cup Matches

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver and its partners are excited to be in the running to be one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup. Empower Field at Mile High can hold more than 70,000 fans, but city officials say Denver is prepared to host thousands more and showcase what the Mile High City has to offer and give businesses a boost. (credit: CBS) “World Cup, we want you here!” said Tami Door, President & CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership. Door explained the DDP is helping with the pitch to get the World Cup to Denver in 5...
DENVER, CO
coloradocommunitymedia.com

Denver poised for World Cup bid

There are a lot of things that go into Denver’s efforts to land part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There’s the overall interest in youth soccer. There’s a desire to be part of an expanded tournament field in 2026 (48 countries will earn spots), And there’s a desire to show off Denver to the rest of the nation and the world.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#International Soccer#2022 Fifa World Cup#Primavera Share#Bid Committee#The U S Men#Espn
cpr.org

FIFA officials tour Denver — one of the strongest soccer viewing markets in the country — in search for 2026 World Cup host cities

Denver made its pitch to become a global soccer destination Monday as FIFA officials toured the city, which is bidding to host games in the 2026 World Cup tournament. In all, 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will host games during the men’s tournament in soccer’s most prestigious competition. Tournament officials are working to whittle down the pool of candidates this month. Of the 17 U.S. contenders, only 10 will make the final list. Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High is among the candidates.
MLS
The Tribune

FIFA tours Empower Field in consideration as World Cup 2026 host site: “It’s obvious Denver wants it”

Several high-ranking FIFA executives visited Denver on Monday and toured Empower Field as the next step in the city’s bid to host World Cup 2026 matches. Colin Smith, FIFA chief competitions and events officer, said finalists are not expected to be announced until sometime next year. Denver is one of 17 American cities vying for 10 host sites. It welcomed FIFA on Monday with a delegation of soccer stars and state leaders — such as USMNT goalie legend Tim Howard and Mayor Michael Hancock — to pitch the Mile High City.
MLS
ESPN

England launches bid to host 2025 women's World Cup

England will bid to host the women's rugby World Cup in 2025, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday. England's Red Roses, the world's top-ranked women's team, have twice won the World Cup -- in 1994 and 2014. They finished runners-up at the last edition in 2017 after losing...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy