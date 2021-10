Dave McMenamin: The Lakers are listing LeBron James as probable for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/cgWmliXajQ. Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane collided with James' right leg in the first half, causing James to tumble to the floor. The Lakers star remained there for several minutes as L.A. called timeout so the team's medical staff could check on him. For James, it was a scare involving the same leg that suffered a high right ankle sprain last season when the Atlanta Hawks' Solomon Hill crashed into his lower body while lunging for a steal. That injury caused him to miss 26 games and didn't fully heal until months into the offseason. "The first thing I was thinking to myself was, 'Not again,'" James said afterward. "Because obviously it was almost similar but not the same kind of play. Guy falls into my leg and there's nothing you can do about it and I couldn't get my leg out of there in time."

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO