NBA

NBA rumors: Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton contract situation: He knows what he has to do

HoopsHype
 6 days ago

The 23-year-old big man admitted he was not happy with how negotiations went and in turn will become a restricted free agent following the 2021-22 season. “With D.A. and his situation, we talked about it,” Paul told Yahoo Sports. “He knows what he has to do. The goal for everybody is...

hoopshype.com

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Suns’ best offer to Deandre Ayton, revealed

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton wanted Trae Young-type money before Monday’s rookie scale deadline. Unfortunately, he didn’t get it because the team apparently doesn’t believe he’s worth that much. The Suns center was looking for a five-year max deal worth over $172 million, but according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst,...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Deandre Ayton Contract Talks Stall Out After Suns Refuse To Offer Max Deal

Deandre Ayton was a huge contributor on the Phoenix Suns last season as the team went all the way to the NBA Finals. Ayton had struggled in his first few seasons but last year, he was able to completely change the narrative surrounding himself, and it was refreshing to say. With that in mind, Ayton is part of the Suns' core right now and with his rookie contract expiring soon, everyone was expecting him to get a brand new deal worth millions of dollars.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA exec on Robert Sarver not offering Deandre Ayton a max extension: 'That owner is cheap'

Scotto: Deandre and his representation, Billy Duffy and Nima Namakian, made it clear they wanted a max, and Phoenix made it clear they didn’t view him as a max player. With that in mind, I was checking in with executives around the league for their thoughts on the Ayton situation. The first executive said to me, “That owner (Robert Sarver) is cheap, and he’ll get killed for it again. He finally had some goodwill making the Finals, and he pulls this (not extending Ayton). The fact is the kid earned it. Yes, prior to last season, I’d have questions about it, but he performed the whole season, and you invested a number one pick in him. He was a little bit, maybe, slow to develop, but he got there. I don’t think he’s mature enough to handle stuff like that (no extension), so I think it could hurt him for a while. Monty (Williams) seems to have a way with him, so maybe they can pull him back in and say, “Do your job and get paid.”
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Deandre Ayton Reacts To Failed Contract Talks With The Suns

Deandre Ayton had a phenomenal breakout season with the Phoenix Suns last year and he was a key factor in the team going to the NBA Finals. Eventually, the Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, although it was clear that Ayton was a player that the Suns needed to lock down for the long-term. In the offseason, contract extension talks began as Ayton is still on his rookie deal and isn't making the kind of money he deserves.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Deandre Ayton disrespect puts Suns in huge trouble

The Phoenix Suns failed to reach a contract extension with Deandre Ayton as Monday’s deadline passed. In the process, they also caused a crack in their relationship with the big man. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Ayton felt disrespected that the Suns don’t see him as a max contract...
NBA
HoopsHype

NBA rumors: Suns extension talks with Deandre Ayton end without deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Suns talks with Deandre Ayton on rookie extension have ended — without a deal. Ayton expected max contract and owner Robert Sarver hasn’t offered it. More coming on consequences for failing to reach deal with 2018 No. 1 overall pick. NBA Today debut, ESPN2. Now. 6...
NBA

