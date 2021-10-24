CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie and Kids Zahara and Shiloh Go Glam for Another Premiere

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oscar winner brought along Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, to the premiere of her movie The Eternals at Rome Film Fest 2021 in Rome, Italy on Sunday, Oct. 24. The three showcased elegant looks on...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

How Brad Pitt Feels About His Kids’ Potential COVID Exposure At Angelina Jolie’s Film Premiere

Angelina hit the red carpet for her film, ‘Eternals’, on Oct. 18, and in the process, potentially exposed her children to COVID-19. From their messy divorce to their complicated custody battle Brad Pitt, 57, and Angelina Jolie, 46, can’t seem to see eye to eye. And now, the actress may have unknowingly exposed their children to COVID-19. But even though we’ve learned that the Fight Club actor is concerned about the kids, we’re also hearing that he’s not blaming his ex for the potential incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hngn.com

Angelina Jolie Suffers a Beauty Mishap Due to Her Hair Extensions While at the ‘Eternals’ Premiere; Daughter Shiloh's Style Changed

Angelina Jolie recently graced the red-carpet premiere of her movie, the "Eternals" in Rome. The actress was joined by her two daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, at the event. For the outing, Jolie donned a striking metal-mesh gown designed by Atelier Versace. Zahara, 16, wore a white and gold floor-length gown, while Shiloh, 15, wore a black sleeveless above-the-knee dress that she paired with her yellow sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
FIRST For Women

Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are All Grown Up on the Red Carpet — Zahara Is Even Wearing Her 2014 Oscars Gown!

Angelina Jolie’s six kids have grown up in the public eye, and her 16-year-old daughter, Zahara, is turning into quite the fashionista! From paparazzi pictures with Jolie and then-husband Brad Pitt to red carpet appearance through the years, it’s been amazing to see the Jolie-Pitt children get older. But their latest red carpet outing turned heads for more than just the latest sighting of the famous brood.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie In ‘Super Isolation’ After COVID-19 Exposure At ‘Eternals’ Premiere She Attended With Kids

Angelina Jolie brought along five of her six children to the Marvel event in Los Angeles, where she, along with several co-stars, were reportedly exposed to COVID. Angelina Jolie, 46, was one of several people to reportedly be exposed to COVID-19 at Marvel’s Eternals premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, according to Variety. The actress attended the star-studded event with five out of her six children — but now she is in “super isolation” along with co-stars Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff, as well as director Chloe Zhao. All five women had to miss the Elle’s “Women in Hollywood” event on Tuesday, where editor-in-chief Nina Garcia reportedly told the audience the the group was “just exposed, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie rewards Amanda Gorman thinking of her daughter Zahara

From woman to woman. From activist to activist. A mutual recognition between two people who have made testimony a fundamental part of their life. Angelina Jolie handed over to the young poetess Amanda Gorman the Power of Women award established by the American magazine Variety. With touching words, the actress and director paid homage to a girl who reminds her so much of one of her greatest loves. His daughter Zahara.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Makes Caftans Glam in a Bright Green Dress & Classic Heels

Angelina Jolie proved that she can make any silhouette look chic at the “Eternals” after-party in London last night. Spotted leaving the post-premiere event with her children, the film’s star opted for bright color in a Kelly green caftan dress. The flowing silhouette featured a dipped neckline with a loose appeal, billowing down to an ankle-length hem. On her feet, Jolie kept the attention focused on her dress by deciding on a classic set of heels. The pointed-toe pumps offered a nude appeal with patent leather uppers, a rounded vamp and a heightened stiletto lift. Earlier this week, Jolie brought trends of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glam#Oscar Winner#Grecian
wmleader.com

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Dress Up As Controversial, Infamous Rock Couple Sid & Nancy

We love Kravis, but not sure what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were thinking with this one?. The duo kicked off their Halloween festivities a little early this year when, on Friday morning, they both posted new pics to their Instagram accounts showing themselves rocking some, uhhh, interesting outfits. And the whole thing is making some fans shake their heads, to put it mildly…
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
DesignerzCentral

Justin Bieber’s Shocking Baby Announcement

Justin Bieber just released his new documentary, ‘Our World,’ on Friday and while the film shared a number of juicy tidbits about the singer’s life, one of the most noteworthy was an update on whether or not he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, had begun trying for a child yet.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Starting to Dress Alike

When Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum made their relationship official—via PDA!—in August, they swiftly became one of the internet’s favorite couples. Whether they were grabbing iced coffees or going for a bike ride together, we couldn’t get enough of this new, fiery Manhattan romance. Their style certainly had something to do with this. Where Tatum embraced a skater vibe with his baggy jeans and graphic tees, Kravitz looked ever-polished in her many sleek, minimal slip dresses. They do say opposites attract! For fall, however, it seems the duo are veering into more of a matchy-matchy territory.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy