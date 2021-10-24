Angelina Jolie and Kids Zahara and Shiloh Go Glam for Another Premiere

Angelina Jolie brought along five of her six children to the Marvel event in Los Angeles, where she, along with several co-stars, were reportedly exposed to COVID. Angelina Jolie, 46, was one of several people to reportedly be exposed to COVID-19 at Marvel’s Eternals premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, according to Variety. The actress attended the star-studded event with five out of her six children — but now she is in “super isolation” along with co-stars Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff, as well as director Chloe Zhao. All five women had to miss the Elle’s “Women in Hollywood” event on Tuesday, where editor-in-chief Nina Garcia reportedly told the audience the the group was “just exposed, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO