Chicago, IL

Creative Writing MFA student Laura Hawbreaker on Living Life for the Story

colum.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Hawbreaker MFA ‘23 spent several years traveling and living around the world, writing, teaching, and tutoring, and received a master’s degree in linguistics. After a while, Hawbreaker realized she wasn’t being as creative as she would like, so she decided to attend Columbia College Chicago’s Creative Writing MFA...

www.colum.edu

Calhoun County Journal

JSU English Faculty to Share Their Creative Writing

October 27, 2021   5:00 – 6:30 pm Roundhouse Gallery   After spending the semester teaching the works of other authors, JSU’s English faculty will share their own published creations at a Faculty Reading on Oct. 27, 5-6:30 p.m., in the Roundhouse Gallery. Hear from Laura Cartee, Emrys Donaldson, Tim Lockette, Dr. Kimberly Southwick-Thompson and […]
EDUCATION
Concord Monitor

Education: Lessons in writing stories

Author, illustrator, and former second-grade teacher Marty Kelley visited fourth-grade students at the Henniker Community School on Oct. 22. Kelley has written and illustrated several children’s books, including Pugnapped, Fall Is Not Easy, The Rules, Winter Woes, Summer Stinks, Twelve Terrible Things, and Fame, Fortune, and the Bran Muffins of Doom.
HENNIKER, NH
Princeton University

Reading by poet Chen Chen and Princeton Creative Writing Seniors on November 9

Part of the C.K. Williams Reading Series organized by Princeton’s Creative Writing students. Award-winning poet Chen Chen will read from his work at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in-person in the Drapkin Studio in the Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus. Joining him will be Thomas Dayzie, Mark Schorin, Malcolm Slutzky, Peter Taylor, and Ellen Whiteside, five seniors in Princeton’s Program in Creative Writing, who will also be reading from their recent work; Taylor will host the evening. This event is part of the 2021-2022 C.K. Williams Reading Series, named after the late Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning poet C.K. Williams, who served on Princeton’s faculty for 20 years. This series showcases senior thesis students of the Program in Creative Writing alongside established writers as special guests.
PRINCETON, NJ
stonybrook.edu

MFA in Film Programs Host Student Screenings in NYC

On Saturday, October 23, 2021, for the first time since the pandemic lockdown, the Stony Brook MFA in Film hosted its annual end-of-year Production I and Production II screenings at the Cinepolis movie theatre in Chelsea. The in-person screening experience is essential to filmmakers. In introducing the Production I films,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theonlinecurrent.com

Award-winning writers educate Eckerd creative writing students through literary panel

On Sep. 23 on the Fox Hall Patio, The Eckerd Review and creative writing faculty invited students to a literary editing panel to educate students about writing, editing and building literary communities. This panel featured award-winning writers and editors Ira Sukrungruang, Sheree L. Greer and Ryan Rivas. The lecture began...
TAMPA, FL
cascadebusnews.com

Applications Welcome for New Ten-Month Creative Writing Program

(Irene Cooper, Ellen Santasiero and Michael Cooper will debut The Forge Writing Program in January 2022 | Photo courtesy of The Forge Writing Program) Three Central Oregon writers are accepting applications for The Forge Writing Program, an online creative writing program beginning January of 2022. The program is designed for people who want the rigor and community of a graduate creative writing program, but are looking for an accelerated pace and lower cost.
BEND, OR
union.edu

Pandemic proves student has the write stuff

Some people took up cooking or learned a new language. Math major Michael Nyikos ’23 spent part of his pandemic. time writing and self-publishing a sci-fi fantasy novel, “The Colson Legend: Ice Queen.”. The story, written from multiple perspectives, follows teen Jack Colson, whose discovery of a mystical ice gem...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Franz Kafka
blcklst.com

Writing and the Creative Life: Look… don’t overlook

As writers in order for us to have any hope of securing a meaningful degree of understanding of a story universe and its characters, we have to see… not scan. We have to be… not do. We have to look… not overlook. I write this post as much for myself...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Writing and the Creative Life: Structure and Freedom

Words of creative wisdom the great 20th century composer Igor Stravinsky. When I was an undergraduate student at the University of Virginia, I took a music class with a delightful professor from Eastern Europe. His enthusiasm was infectious. And even though it was the only 9AM class I ever took in college, I looked forward to tumbling out of bed, shuffling down Rugby Road to Old Cabell Hall, and sitting in every session of our class together.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Poly Post

Annual CSU Media Festival reels in students’ creativity

The California State University Media Arts Festival returned for its 31st year, where students across all 23 CSU campuses showcased their works of art to peers and industry professionals hoping to win the prestigious CSU Media Arts Festival Award. With 31 finalists this year, there were a wide variety of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
chronicle-independent.com

Special ghost stories for students

Arts Center of Kershaw County actress Gypsy Heitger visited the Continuous Learning Center on Friday to perform the following ghost stories and legends of Camden... Subscribe today to keep reading great local content. You can cancel anytime!. The Kershaw County Board of Trustees will hold its meeting today at the...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
psychologytoday.com

Can a Dying Love Be Reignited?

Most couples don't seek help until their relationship problems have become deeply entrenched. Those questioning whether it's worth making an effort to heal a broken relationship may benefit from exploring a few key variables. Asking honest, probing questions and making a structured commitment can help couples recover their lost intimacy.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thesource.com

Jam Master Jay’s Ties to the Black Mafia Family Uncovered in New Article

This past Saturday was the 19th anniversary of Jam Jamster Jay’s murder, which occurred outside a Jamaica, Queens recording studio. A new article uncovers the complicated history of the Run-DMC member, noting the connections of Jay to the Black Mafia Family. According to HipHopDX, journalist Frank Owen uncovered his BMF...
CELEBRITIES
Arbiter Online

Timely: Writing for Change Journal in search of student submissions

Submissions for the Writing for Change Journal are open for this semester. The Writing for Change Journal is, according to its website, a “multimodal publishing space” open for students and members of the Boise community. Because the journal is “multimodal,” it is open to submissions of visual art, film, photography and any number of other expressive modes.
BOISE, ID
koamnewsnow.com

MSSU students show off their creativity

JOPLIN, Mo. – Some Missouri Southern State University students get into the fall spirit, by carving and decorating pumpkins. The First Year Experience program hosted the event, along with the Advising, Counseling, and Testing Department. Student Bailey Tyler told KOAM it’s a great way to show off creativity. “A lot...
MISSOURI STATE
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Story Time live & in person

Story Time is back live and in person at the Foley Public Library! Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m., the Foley Public Library will once again have an in-house Story Time program. Wednesday is a repeat of Tuesday’s program. Join Ms. Kelley, Children’s Librarian,...
FOLEY, AL
tulsakids.com

My Favorite Book: A Writing Contest for Oklahoma Students

Here’s some interesting news for Oklahoma students, especially those who are book lovers: The Oklahoma Department of Libraries is offering cash prizes to students who win first, second and third places in the My Favorite Book contest! Entries will be accepted from Oct. 15-Dec. 17. Young people in grades 4-12...
OKLAHOMA STATE

