Betty Wilson was born on June 29, 1933, in Medicine Lodge to Clifford and Pauline Blanchat. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2021, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015. She stayed alert and responsive all those years, even though the disease eventually robbed her of her ability to speak.When Betty was born, her parents (her older brother, Bill, was born in 1930) were involved with farming and dairy operations in Medicine Lodge. In 1939, they all moved to a leased farm in...

