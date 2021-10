Hudsy makes accessible pop music infused with hope and positivity. After learning of his diagnosis of Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis in 2014, the pop singer/songwriter used that as motivation to work even harder in order to achieve his dreams. Packing up and moving from his small town to London, he performed constantly; whether that meant busking on the streets or playing shows, whatever it took to keep his craft sharp. Having moved to Indiana (US) and then gotten married, he’s released a couple of singles over the years and today, PopWrapped are delighted to premiere his latest, “Life Is,” and its accompanying music video.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO