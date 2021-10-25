CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnival Cruise Line ship christened in Florida

By Harry Kemble
Travel Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Carnival Cruise Line ship Mardi Gras has been christened by a Miss Universe contestant in front of the line’s crew at Port Canaveral, Florida. The 180,000-ton vessel has six themed zones with a mix of food and beverage options and a rollercoaster. The new...

travelweekly.co.uk

