Ask Danny: Painting Galvanized Metal

Last month, during a week of the sort of mid-September sunshine that Humboldt County residents dream of, a bright and colorful attraction took form at the edge of Shay Park in Arcata. Specifically, in the basketball court next to the Twin Parks apartments, a dazzling mural crept over the halfcourt's cement and up onto the boundary curbs like a technicolor hoop dream. Unusually bright colors created a palette that could live perfectly at home in the sunny world of Venice Beach in the 1990s, creating a vivid contrast with the autumning leaves and brooding evergreens of the nearby forest. The mural is the inaugural work of REBOUND, created by local artist Benjamin Funke, who also serves as associate faculty at College of the Redwoods and tenured staff in Humboldt State University's art department.

ARCATA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO