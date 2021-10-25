Getting (Witch)Crafty: Making a Spooky Spellbook

When it comes to DIY decorations, Halloween is one of the best holidays to get creative. Whether it's carving jack-o'-lanterns or turning your home into a haunted house, a trip to the craft store is in order. One project that's always guaranteed to impress is a boiling cauldron. If you've been on social media lately, you probably know there are many ways to achieve the look of an overflowing witch's brew, but if you're looking for a method that will last longer than putting dry ice in a cauldron and that's in no way a hazard, look no further than this tutorial. All you'll need are a cauldron, a hot glue gun, acrylic paint, and either poly-fil stuffing or a plug-in aroma diffuser.

