CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

ABC-7 First Alert: Winds crank up again Tuesday

By Doppler Dave Speelman
KVIA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinds get gusty again later Tuesday as a cold front begins to make a visit to the Borderland. Gusts...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Wanda forms in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Subtropical Storm Wanda forms Saturday night in the Atlantic. At 11:00pm, the center of Subtropical Storm Wanda was located near latitude 36.2 North, longitude 45.4 West. The storm is moving toward the southeast near 21 mph, and a slower southeast to east-southeast motion is expected during the next day or two.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wabi.tv

Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Tonight Into Sunday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heavy rain will arrive in western Maine after sunset and should find its way into central & eastern Maine by midnight. Some areas across southern Maine could see close to 2-3″ of rainfall. Areas of localized flooding will be possible. Our region should average around 1-2″. Heavy rain will also be accompanied by strong wind gusts. Winds Saturday night into Sunday morning will be strongest along the coast where easterly wind gusts will range from 40-50 mph. Some power outages will be likely. Along the Interstate winds will gust around 30-40 mph and north & west of the Interstate winds will be less than 30 mph.
BANGOR, ME
WOWT

FIRST ALERT DAY - Hard freeze potential in the Metro Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday morning due to Omaha’s first hard freeze potential of the season. So far this season, Omaha Eppley Airfield has not dipped below freezing. On average, Omaha’s first freeze of the season falls on October 14th with the first hard freeze on October 26th. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures dip to 28° or below.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Strong Wind Gusts, Flooding Possible Overnight

We’ll see rain, locally heavy, along with a few rumbles of thunder Saturday evening into the overnight as low pressure develops off the mid-Atlantic coast and tracks northward. Though this storm won’t be nearly as strong as the nor’easter earlier this week, we are expecting to see some strong wind...
ENVIRONMENT
WNDU

First Alert Halloween Forecast: Ghostly afternoon showers & howling wind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 🎃HALLOWEEN: Expect a ghostly sky throughout much of Halloween as a cold front approaches Michiana. Chance of a few sprinkles to light rain showers for part of the afternoon with howling wind speeds. I do expect a dry, but breezy trick-or-treat evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Highs throughout the day in the lower 50s. Wind: WNW 10-25 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Strong Wind Gusts, Flooding Possible Overnight

We’ll see rain, locally heavy, along with a few rumbles of thunder Saturday evening into the overnight as low pressure develops off the mid-Atlantic coast and tracks northward. Though this storm won’t be nearly as strong as the nor’easter earlier this week, we are expecting to see some strong wind...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies And Temps, Freeze Warning In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — A nice Halloween, with seasonable temps and sunshine. By 6pm, kids will experience clear skies and temps in the upper 40s. Sunday night brings areas of frost in the early AM hours. Low in the mid 30s. Monday is November 1 and it’ll feel like it. Mostly sunny and upper 40s. We’ll stay on the cool side, but dry, all week. October 31 Norm- 56/40 Sat- 59 Today- 56 Sunrise- 7:23am Sunset- 5:46pm Forecast Today- Mostly sunny, 56. Tonight- areas of frost toward morning, 34. Monday- early AM frost, mostly sunny, high of 49. A nice Halloween. Not-so-spooky Halloween weather. November arrives with cooler temps.
CHICAGO, IL
KVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Broom stick beautiful Halloween

Happy Halloween! I'm so excited for today, and I hope you are too! Let's get in to what you can expect for this Halloween. We will have temps above average by 5-10 degrees in many locations, topping out in the mid to upper 70s for many, and low 80s for some. Thus a warm afternoon is in store, setting up for pleasant and no so 'terrifying' trick or treating weather.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Your First Alert Forecast

East Moline’s Main Street was blocked off Friday night so skeletons, Pennywise, and various other spooky creatures could get their hands on some free sweets. Some sun, some clouds, and near normal temperatures today. Look for highs in the 50's to near 60°. Your First Alert Forecast. Updated: Oct. 30,...
EAST MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy