ABC-7 First Alert: Winds crank up again Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heavy rain will arrive in western Maine after sunset and should find its way into central & eastern Maine by midnight. Some areas across southern Maine could see close to 2-3″ of rainfall. Areas of localized flooding will be possible. Our region should average around 1-2″. Heavy rain will also be accompanied by strong wind gusts. Winds Saturday night into Sunday morning will be strongest along the coast where easterly wind gusts will range from 40-50 mph. Some power outages will be likely. Along the Interstate winds will gust around 30-40 mph and north & west of the Interstate winds will be less than 30 mph.

BANGOR, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO