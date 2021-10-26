Hawks cruise past Pistons, 122-104

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 122-104 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. BIG VOID – Missing arguably their two best players – No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and leading scorer Jerami Grant – wasn’t the formula the Pistons required to break out of their early-season scoring doldrums. Averaging 85 points a game, last in the NBA, through two games the Pistons showed some flashes of improvement but again had too many unproductive stretches and too many costly turnovers against a Hawks team coming off a conference finals appearance. The Pistons were within seven late in the third quarter when Atlanta called timeout and responded with triples on consecutive possessions from bench players Cam Reddish, Lou Williams and Gorgui Dieng to balloon the lead to 16. Kelly Olynyk and Saddiq Bey scored 21 apiece to lead the Pistons. All-Star Trae Young led the Hawks with 32 points and nine assists. With Grant missing the game with an elbow injury – it’s an infection and he was listed as questionable and not ruled out until an hour before tipoff – Dwane Casey opted to shake up the starting lineup by moving Olynyk in at power forward, playing alongside Isaiah Stewart instead of coming off the bench behind him, and Josh Jackson at shooting guard, where Frank Jackson has started while Cade Cunningham remains out with an ankle injury. Olynyk and Josh Jackson combined for the first 16 Pistons points.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO