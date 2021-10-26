CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks cruise past Pistons, 122-104

By Peachtree Hoops
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks defeated the Detroit Pistons Monday night at State Farm Arena by a score of 122-104. They controlled the game vs....

Hawks handle Pistons to return to winning ways

The Atlanta Hawks bounced back from a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a comfortable win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at State Farm Arena, 122-104. Trae Young led the Hawks — playing without De’Andre Hunter and Danilo Gallinari — with 32 points and nine assists while...
Sixers cruise by Hawks in postseason rematch

Tobias Harris had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 122-94 on Saturday. Joel Embiid added 19 points, Tyrese Maxey contributed 16 and Seth Curry had 15 for the Sixers, who won their second in a row. Shake Milton had 11 and Matisse Thybulle scored 11 points while adding four steals and three blocked shots.
Cade Cunningham
Jerami Grant
Pistons out to lower turnovers in clash with Hawks

The Detroit Pistons will look for their first win of the season as they continue their three-game road trip on Monday with a stop against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pistons have dropped their first two games, both to the Chicago Bulls, including Saturday's 97-82 road decision. The Hawks split their first two games and are coming off an uninspiring 101-95 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Shorthanded Pistons (0-3) lose 'defensive mojo': fall 122-104 in Atlanta

Atlanta — It’s still not time to start talking about moral victories for the Pistons. They’ve played three games against likely playoff teams and don’t have a victory to show for it yet. They were shorthanded, but they still stayed within single digits in the third quarter against the Atlanta...
Pistons vs. Hawks prediction, odds, pick and more – 10/25/21

The NBA is back in action! The regular season will continue as the Detroit Pistons hit the road and take on the Atlanta Hawks. These Eastern Conference teams will battle it out on Monday night in a game you won’t want to miss. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Pistons-Hawks prediction and pick.
Trae Young, Hawks extend home success by beating Pistons

Trae Young bounced back from a subpar shooting performance to score a season-high 32 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 122-104 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Monday. Young did most of his damage by driving to the basket and made 13 of 21 from the field....
Pistons vs. Hawks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons have been a pretty awful team through two games. Now imagine them without Jerami Grant. Scary, right? Well, we might just see that tonight against the Atlanta Hawks as Grant is questionable with a left elbow infection. The Pistons are the only team in the Eastern Conference without a win. Will that change against what might be one of the East’s most dangerous teams? Probably not. But that doesn’t mean the team can’t make progress. Like hitting some 3s. Cut down on the turnovers. Run sets that look like actual offensive plays. Off ball movement! OK, well maybe I’m just being greedy.
Game stream: Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Detroit Pistons (0-3) play against the Atlanta Hawks (1-1) at State Farm Arena. Detroit Pistons 104, Atlanta Hawks 122 (Final) Only teams without wins now after seven days of NBA basketball. Pistons (0-3, waiting on 2021 #1 overall pick) Thunder (0-3, waiting on 2022 #1 overall pick) – 1:22...
Pistons vs. Hawks final score: Detroit can’t contain Trae Young, explosive Atlanta Hawks

The Detroit Pistons continue to struggle offensively and ran into a buzzsaw called Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks offense. The Pistons played some tough first-half defense, but Young and the Hawks got untracked in the second half and started to hit shots, run the floor, and finish alley-oops. In short, they made things look easy, eventually topping the overmatched Pistons 122-104.
Pistons' Jerami Grant game-time decision vs. Hawks

(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey says forward Jerami Grant will be a game-time decision against the Atlanta Hawks Monday night. Grant was listed on the team's injury report as questionable with a left elbow infection. Detroit will be without guard Cade Cunningham (right ankle sprain), as well as...
Scoring a struggle again as Hawks pull away late to keep Pistons winless

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 122-104 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. BIG VOID – Missing arguably their two best players – No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and leading scorer Jerami Grant – wasn’t the formula the Pistons required to break out of their early-season scoring doldrums. Averaging 85 points a game, last in the NBA, through two games the Pistons showed some flashes of improvement but again had too many unproductive stretches and too many costly turnovers against a Hawks team coming off a conference finals appearance. The Pistons were within seven late in the third quarter when Atlanta called timeout and responded with triples on consecutive possessions from bench players Cam Reddish, Lou Williams and Gorgui Dieng to balloon the lead to 16. Kelly Olynyk and Saddiq Bey scored 21 apiece to lead the Pistons. All-Star Trae Young led the Hawks with 32 points and nine assists. With Grant missing the game with an elbow injury – it’s an infection and he was listed as questionable and not ruled out until an hour before tipoff – Dwane Casey opted to shake up the starting lineup by moving Olynyk in at power forward, playing alongside Isaiah Stewart instead of coming off the bench behind him, and Josh Jackson at shooting guard, where Frank Jackson has started while Cade Cunningham remains out with an ankle injury. Olynyk and Josh Jackson combined for the first 16 Pistons points.
Beal, Harrell lead Wizards over Hawks 122-111

Bradley Beal scored 27 points and Montrezl Harrell added 25 with 13 rebounds to lift the Washington Wizards to a 122-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. The Wizards continued their impressive start under new coach Wes Unseld Jr., winning this time without new point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Washington rested Dinwiddie, who missed almost all of last season because of a knee injury, on the second night of a back-to-back. The Wizards were also without Daniel Gafford because of a thigh issue.
Wizards Defeat Hawks 122-111. Trae Young Addresses Rule Changes

One of the pitfalls of an 82-game season is that sometimes teams don't get much time off. That was especially true for Atlanta Hawks as they arrived in the nation's capital early Thursday morning. Less than 24 hours after a comeback victory in New Orleans, the Hawks were chasing Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope around screens. What resulted was a 122-111 loss.
