Sierra Named SCAC Offensive Player of the Week

tlubulldogs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGUIN, TX -- Texas Lutheran senior midfielder Monique Sierra (San Antonio/Taft) has been named Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. Sierra had a career day on her Senior Day netting her first two goals of the season against Austin College on Sunday aiding the...

tlubulldogs.com

