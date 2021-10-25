CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Even to this day…: Vinny Golia’s Monumental Undertaking

calarts.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before the fall semester began at CalArts, woodwind virtuoso and CalArts music faculty Vinny Golia finished the first of three movements of a large music piece, Even to this day…Movement One: Inoculations Music for Orchestra and Soloists. “Large” is a bit of an understatement. Even to this day’s...

blog.calarts.edu

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Bryan Adams Tests Positive for COVID, Keith Urban Subs for Him at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Bryan Adams pulled out of Saturday night’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Tina Turner, after he tested positive for COVID-19, his rep confirms. Keith Urban stepped in for the esteemed musician, who was scheduled to perform a medley of songs with Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton and H.E.R. to pay tribute to the legendary Turner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pitchfork

Watch the Go-Go’s Perform at Rock Hall 2021 Induction Ceremony

The Go-Go’s were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend. The band accepted the honor from Drew Barrymore at tonight’s ceremony. During her induction speech, Barrymore called the Go-Go’s her “heroes” before wrapping herself in towels and applying facial cream to recreate the look from the Beauty and the Beat cover. The Go-Go’s then performed “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” and “We Got the Beat” Watch it all go down below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinny Golia
Popculture

Rock Legend Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Says He's Skipping Ceremony

Todd Rundgren has been an individualist for most of his career, and that's not going to change even though his long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is finally taking place this weekend. Rundgren will be in Ohio Saturday, but will be performing in Cincinnati instead of Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is located. In a new interview with TMZ, Rundgren said he doesn't think the HAll of Fame idea works for musicians in the way it does for sports stars, whose greatness can be calculated with stats.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
asapland.com

Wiz Khalifa Net Worth: Wiz Khalifa Biography, Career, Net Worth, Assets

Wiz Khalifa Net Worth – Wiz Khalifa (Cameron Jibril Thomas) Biography, Personal Life, Career, Net Worth, Assets:. Wiz Khalifa Net Worth – Biography, Personal Life, Career, Total Assets: Wiz Khalifa is a very popular hip hop singer and rapper of the United States of America. Wiz Khalifa’s birth name is Cameron Jubril Thomas. Wiz Khalifa is one of the best sellers of music albums in the United States. He does Studio Albums, Collaborative Albums, Television Shows and Films also.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Art Music#Free Jazz#Calarts#Covid
TVShowsAce

‘Welcome To Plathville’ Stars Break Family Tradition, Share Another First

Growing up, the Welcome to Plathville kids had a pretty sheltered life. This means that they missed out on many things. For example, they weren’t allowed to eat or drink sugary foods. On the show, Ethan Plath was seen trying his first can of Coke in his twenties. Viewers were shocked to find out that he had never tasted Coke before. Kim and Barry Plath‘s kids had plenty of other restrictions while living at home.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
asapland.com

Future Net Worth – Future Net Worth 2020, Biography, Career, Assets, Personal Life

Future Net Worth – Future Rapper Net Worth, Biography, Career, Assets, Personal Life. Name: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn (Future) Future, The Rapper, Net Worth – Future Biography, Career, Personal Life, Net Worth, Assets, Achievements: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn is an American Rapper, Singer and Songwriter, mostly known as his stage name Future. Future Hendrix is also named Nayvadius Cash. He was born in 1983, and he is active as Rapper, Singer, Songwriter since 2009 to present. Future has released some Mix Tapes, worked with Epic Records, and has done several music tours. Future has released two best-seller albums named Pluto in 2012 and Honest, which was released in 2014. Future is the most popular and famous artist in America. Future sings and also plays Keyboard. The future is well known for his Hip Hop and R&B music. Future presently has Net Worth of 3.5$ Million and increasing.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson Stuns With Virtuosic ‘Natural Woman’ During Carole King’s Rock Hall Induction

After Taylor Swift inducted Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and a loving speech, the stage turned over to some of King’s indelible songs. The inductee first introduced Jennifer Hudson, who turned in a powerful performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” which King co-wrote with Gerry Goffin. Originally a hit for Aretha Franklin in 1967, the song was a standout of the 2021 Franklin musical biopic Respect, in which Hudson starred. (King and Hudson also co-wrote the original song “Here I Am [Singing My Way Home]”...
MUSIC
Popculture

The Go-Go's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Slammed by Legendary Rock Drummer

Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice isn't too happy about The Go-Go's finally joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a new interview with Forbes, Apice called the most successful all-female group in rock history a "wimpy" act that's not Rock and Roll. The Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock Hall on Saturday, alongside Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wmleader.com

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

The Grammy-winning musician stole the show with her head-turning fashion moment and electrifying performance at the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 30. Taking to the stage at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio, Taylor paid tribute to 2021 inductee Carole King by singing a cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

Jam Master Jay’s Ties to the Black Mafia Family Uncovered in New Article

This past Saturday was the 19th anniversary of Jam Jamster Jay’s murder, which occurred outside a Jamaica, Queens recording studio. A new article uncovers the complicated history of the Run-DMC member, noting the connections of Jay to the Black Mafia Family. According to HipHopDX, journalist Frank Owen uncovered his BMF...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Taylor Swift Makes Her Case for Carole King Being ‘the Greatest Songwriter of All Time’

Swifties descended upon this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to their high sonic priestess, Taylor Swift, performing on behalf of Düsseldorf kings Kraftwerk. Just kidding. (Admit it, a folklore-ized rendition of “Das Model” would be pretty funny.) Swift instead had the distinction of inducting her personal hero, Carole King, into the Hall, who’s now a two-time Famer following her previous songwriting honor in 1990. Swift also opened the ceremony with a pulsating cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” which King wrote for the Shirelles back in 1960. “I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know Carole King’s music,” Swift explained. “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time.”
CELEBRITIES
klbjfm.com

Paul McCartney, Bryan Adams, Taylor Swift and more announced as presenters for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the performers and presenters for its 2021 induction ceremony. Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., Dr. Dre, Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, Angela Bassett, Drew Barrymore and other stars will be on hand to celebrate the new inductees.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bryan Adams Exits Tina Turner Rock Hall Tribute After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Bryan Adams made a last-minute exit from Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19. A representative for Adams, who was expected to join H.E.R. to perform “It’s Only Love” in honor of inductee Tina Turner, confirmed to Billboard that the Canadian-born rocker had tested positive and is “fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all.” No other details were available about when Adams — who originally duetted with Turner on the 1985 single — was diagnosed or when he dropped out of the show. Keith Urban took Adams’ place in the performance segment, which also included Mickey Guyton singing “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and Christina Aguilera, in a Turner T-shirt, delivering “Nutbush City Limits.” Angela Bassett, who won an Academy Award for portraying Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It, inducted Turner, who accepted via a short video from her current residence in Sweden. It was Turner’s second induction into the Rock Hall. She also entered in 1991 with ex-husband Ike Turner. The Rock Hall inductions were filmed by HBO and will be aired starting Nov. 20. This story first appeared on Billboard.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy