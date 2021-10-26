CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trae Young, Hawks extend home success by beating Pistons

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HD0s3_0ccgo7bf00

Trae Young bounced back from a subpar shooting performance to score a season-high 32 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 122-104 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Young did most of his damage by driving to the basket and made 13 of 21 from the field. Only two of his baskets came from distance. He added nine assists and had only two turnovers.

Atlanta’s John Collins sat out much of the first half because of foul trouble, but wound up with 22 points -- pushing him over the 4,000-point career mark -- and included two thunderous one-handed slams.

Cam Reddish came off the bench to score 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter both scored 14.

Detroit got 21 points each from Kelly Olynyk and Saddiq Bey - season highs for both -- and 18 from Josh Jackson. The Pistons played without Jerami Grant, who had 24 points against the Bulls in the season opener. Grant was out with a left elbow infection.

Atlanta improved to 2-0 at home and has won 24 of its last 30 games at State Farm Arena. The Hawks have beaten the Pistons in three straight meetings in Atlanta.

The Hawks closed the first quarter on a 9-2 run, with Reddish banking in a long 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining for a 28-18 lead.

In the second quarter, Atlanta rode the hot hand of Young, who scored 18 of his 22 first-half points and helped stake the Hawks to a 62-54 lead. Olynyk kept the Pistons in the game with 17 points in the first half.

The Pistons used a 7-0 run to draw to within 82-75 midway in the third quarter, but the Hawks hit three consecutive treys to spark a 13-2 run and quell the rally. Atlanta extended its lead to 95-79 entering the final quarter.

The Hawks begin a three-game road trip in New Orleans on Wednesday. Detroit completes its three-game trip on Thursday at Philadelphia.

--Field Level Media

