Experts say racial wealth disparities are an economic drag that must be confronted

In the United States, the average Black and Hispanic or Latino households earn about half as much as the average White household and own only about 15 to 20 percent as much net wealth. As we see in Figure 1 below, this wealth gap has widened notably over the past few decades (left panel).1 At the same time, overall wealth inequality—as measured by the Gini in the right panel—has also grown. In this Note, we introduce a novel method to decompose measures of inequality. Our decomposition allows us to compare actual wealth inequality with a counterfactual world without racial wealth gaps, but where inequality overall remains as in the data. The decomposition allows us to quantitatively answer a number of questions: How do differences in racial composition at various points in the wealth distribution contribute to overall inequality? How have these differences evolved over time, and how do widening racial wealth gaps contribute to rising inequality? And how have differences across racial and ethnic groups in portfolio composition and returns affected inequality?

