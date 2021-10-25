CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts say racial wealth disparities are an economic drag that must be confronted

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts say racial wealth disparities are an economic drag that must be confronted. In the early 19th century, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians inhabited the vast and heavily forested lands in Michigan’s lower peninsula. But by the 1980s, the Grand Traverse Band’s holdings totaled a...

benefitspro.com

Employer concern is rising over racial and ethnic disparities in health care

Dramatic disparities in health care and health outcomes for people of color in America compared to the broader population are nothing new. They’ve been documented for decades and are the result of persistent systemic and structural inequities that impact the daily lives of Black, Asian, Latinx and indigenous Americans. Now, fueled by U.S. Census data that show racial and ethnic groups will make up half of the U.S. population by 2045, addressing these disparities is becoming a priority for a growing number of U.S. employers. Without action, these disparities are only going to get worse.
HEALTH SERVICES
federalreserve.gov

Wealth Inequality and the Racial Wealth Gap

In the United States, the average Black and Hispanic or Latino households earn about half as much as the average White household and own only about 15 to 20 percent as much net wealth. As we see in Figure 1 below, this wealth gap has widened notably over the past few decades (left panel).1 At the same time, overall wealth inequality—as measured by the Gini in the right panel—has also grown. In this Note, we introduce a novel method to decompose measures of inequality. Our decomposition allows us to compare actual wealth inequality with a counterfactual world without racial wealth gaps, but where inequality overall remains as in the data. The decomposition allows us to quantitatively answer a number of questions: How do differences in racial composition at various points in the wealth distribution contribute to overall inequality? How have these differences evolved over time, and how do widening racial wealth gaps contribute to rising inequality? And how have differences across racial and ethnic groups in portfolio composition and returns affected inequality?
ECONOMY
Financial-Planning.com

Black Wealth Summit highlights signs of change amid widening disparities

Wealth managers investing billions of dollars toward racial equity are confronting disparities that are growing worse in some ways even as there are some notable signs of change. By sponsoring a virtual conference that’s a mix of an investment seminar, a motivational meeting and intentional outreach to Black clients and...
ECONOMY
generocity.org

Health equity 101: What local experts say about healthcare disparities and how tech can bridge the gaps

This article is underwritten by Ben Franklin Technology Partners. It was independently reported and not reviewed by these partners before publication. For the immigrants served by the Southwest Philadelphia-headquartered Coalition of African and Caribbean Communities (AFRICOM), health inequity doesn’t just look like the false stigmatization of immigrants as COVID-19 super spreaders or lessened access to food benefits programs — though it looks like those, too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
asu.edu

Canceling student debt could ease racial wealth divide, researcher says

In ASU talk, Brookings Institution senior fellow Andre Perry describes how racist policies led to debt crisis. Decades of racist policies like redlining have extracted wealth from Black communities, but one way to repair the harm would be to cancel student debt, according to a researcher who spoke at Arizona State University.
TEMPE, AZ
Madison365

Racial Disparities in the Criminal Justice System Workshop Series

Racial Disparities in the Criminal Justice System Workshop Series will take place on the following Tuesdays – Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. Nehemiah Center for Justice and Reconciliation is hosting an interactive, three-part workshop series this fall designed to educate the general public on mass incarceration and the criminal justice system in general.
SOCIETY
NJ Spotlight

Racial disparity in NJ’s incarceration rates worst in nation

A new report from the research and advocacy group, the Sentencing Project, finds that New Jersey incarcerates Black people 12.5 times more than white residents; this is the largest such racial disparity in the nation. Researchers say it’s disturbing that the findings haven’t changed much since their last report in 2016. Advocates say more needs to be done to address criminal and economic policies in the state so that there is meaningful change.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
