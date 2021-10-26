CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 30 as Bucks top Pacers

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished nine assists, Khris Middleton added 27 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a 119-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in Indianapolis.

An 11-2 run that sent Milwaukee into halftime and extended into the early third quarter gave the Bucks a double-digit-point lead for most of the second half. The gap grew to as many as 18 points.

Milwaukee capitalized on 19 Indiana turnovers, converting them into 22 points. That made a key difference with the Pacers getting only six points off the Bucks’ 14 turnovers.

Indiana fought back in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to as few as five points, fueled by an 11-1 scoring run over 3:50.

Domantas Sabonis scored six of his 21 points during the run, and rookie Chris Duarte added the other five. Monday marked the third time in four games on the season Sabonis has recorded a double-double, grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds.

Duarte continued his strong start to his first season, finishing with 18 points. He has scored at least 15 in each of his first four professional games.

Former Buck Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 25 points.

Justin Holiday scored three of his 12 points off one of Brogdon’s team-high seven assists with 6:21 remaining, pulling Indiana within its closest deficit since the third quarter. Milwaukee responded with a 7-1 run that effectively put the game away.

Pat Connaughton, who scored 13 points off the bench, hit one of his three 3-pointers during the decisive final run. Grayson Allen added a layup over that stretch.

Allen hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points.

With the win, Milwaukee closed out its three-game road swing with a winning record despite dropping the first game in Miami. Indiana fell to 0-3 in games this season in which it has allowed 100-plus points.

CBS Sports

Nets vs. Bucks score, takeaways: Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee to double-digit win over Brooklyn in opener

The 2021-22 NBA season tipped off Tuesday night, and it was the Milwaukee Bucks who came away with the first win of the season in a dominant 127-104 performance over Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks also received their championship rings and raised a banner to the rafters of Fiserv Forum to kick off the opening night of the league's 75th anniversary.
NBA
elitesportsny.com

Rusty Nets drop season opener to Giannis, Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets couldn’t shake off the rust in time to stage a comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Well, the Brooklyn Nets are not off to a great start. Brooklyn came out flat in their season opener and watched the Milwaukee Bucks cruise to a victory in front of their home crowd. Adding insult to injury, the Nets had to watch a championship ring ceremony before taking the 127-104 loss.
NBA
NBA

Bucks vs. Nets score, updates: Giannis on fire as Bucks start season with win over Nets

Opening night for the 2021-22 season has arrived, with a marquee matchup to get things started. On the back of their classic second round playoff series that went the distance, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and the championship winning Bucks will collect their rings pregame, while Kevin Durant and James Harden prepare to start their pursuit of the 2022 title.
NBA
NBC Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo beats quadruple-team by throwing himself alley-oop

No problem for the Bucks superstar. Antetokounmpo threw the ball of the backboard, grabbed it in midair and dunked. But as unstoppable as Antetokounmpo was last night (40 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks), Minnesota outscored Milwaukee by 14 points in the 13 minutes he sat en route to a 113-108 win.
NBA
Daily Mail

Russell Westbrook has a NIGHTMARE debut for the Lakers as Lebron James and Co lose on opening night to the Golden State Warriors... while Giannis Antetokounmpo stars for defending champions Milwaukee Bucks against the Brooklyn Nets

Russell Westbrook was told to 'go home and watch a comedy' by LeBron James after enduring a nightmare start to life as a Los Angeles Laker following defeat by the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers assembled an All-Star cast of talent on their roster over the summer with Westbrook arriving...
NBA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks top Pacers 119-109 at Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS - Giannis Antetokounmpo went into attack mode with the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks playing short-handed Monday night. He carried them to another victory. Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Khris Middleton added 27 points to help the Bucks beat Indiana 119-109. "It was...
NBA
