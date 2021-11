At approximately 5:47 p.m. Oct. 24, three items of clothing were stolen from Blitz Boutique in Vail Village. A suspect came into the store, collected merchandise off the sales racks, and then took them into one of the dressing rooms. The suspect then exited the dressing room and told a store employee that they wanted to put everything that was left in the dressing room on hold and exited the store.

