Public Health

Gillespie County

gillespiecounty.org
 8 days ago

This information is a snapshot in time. The number of COVID-19 cases is constantly...

www.gillespiecounty.org

CBS Baltimore

Howard County Announces Plans To Vaccinate Children 5-11

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that child COVID-19 vaccine clinics are expected to begin on Nov. 5 at Howard Community College, upon the establishment of guidance from the CDC. Officials said that the clinic would begin Friday if they receive the vaccine supply Thursday. Beginning Nov. 5, the clinics will be held five days a week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the college. Howard County is initially expected to receive a total of 9,300 doses divided among 15 providers. County officials also want to remind parents that not every child who wants a vaccine will be able to receive it immediately. The county has an estimated 33,000 children and they will receive 4,200 doses for the Health Department and 5,100 for the private sector. The given supply available will only be enough vaccine to fully immunize 4,650 children. Additionally, parents should check with their child’s physician to see if they will offer the covid-19 vaccine. Pre-registration will be required for the estimated 400 appointments per day. Information about the online registration process and upcoming clinic registration links will be posted on Nov. 4 after 5:00 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS San Francisco

COVID: SFDPH Urges Seniors To Get Boosters, Say Hospitalization Risk Rising For 70+

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco public health officials urged senior residents Monday to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine, citing data that they are more likely to be hospitalized with the virus even if they are fully vaccinated. While unvaccinated residents are still three times more likely than fully vaccinated ones to be hospitalized with COVID-19, the risk of hospitalization increases exponentially among older age groups, regardless of vaccination status. Crosstab data from the 79 San Francisco residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 in September found that, when extrapolated to a rate of hospitalization per 1,000 COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations were virtually nonexistent for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
madisonal.gov

Striping and Signage at Balch+Gillespie Roundabout

Contractors are working to install the temporary striping and signage at the Balch+Gillespie roundabout, however rain has delayed this activity. Weather permitting, the temporary striping and signage is anticipated to be installed Friday, October 29th, and once complete the roundabout can be opened to traffic. In the event of further weather delays, the roundabout will open November 1st.
TRAFFIC
docwirenews.com

What’s Next for Unvaccinated, Unemployed Healthcare Workers?

As numbers of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow as a condition of employment, questions also grow about what’s next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who’ve been terminated or resigned. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had begun mandatory vaccination policies for employees as of Sept. 27.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WREG

Department of Veteran Affairs is Now Hiring RAs and Nursing Assistants

Attention all Nursing Professionals! The Memphis VA is  hiring Nurses and Nurse Assistants ! All positions offer a sign on bonus, uniform allowance and great benefits! Be a part of giving our veterans the care they deserve! For more details email MemphisHRJobFair@va.gov or visit Jobs & Careers – Memphis VA Medical Center Area of Recruiting: […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Vaccine requirements cause some healthcare workers to leave their jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many Memphis hospitals workers, November 1st is the deadline day to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face the possibility of being terminated. But apparently some people working in healthcare are deciding to leave their jobs. We found several Facebook posts alleging hundreds of hospital suspensions, staffing shortages and bed closures because […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Denver

New Health Order In Colorado Leaves Patient Transfer Decisions To Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center was activated in August, at the first sign of hospital capacity going up. It is currently at the lowest level, but an executive order from the governor lays the groundwork for hospitals to move into the next level of response. It would give the state and hospitals the authority to move patients. (credit: CBS) “We are full we are at capacity,” Dr. Connie Price, Chief Medical Officer at Denver Health, said. She believes they are likely not alone. “I suspect my colleagues at other intuitions are experiencing the same things.” Across the state the number of available...
COLORADO STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Marin County Sets Goal To Vaccinate Most 5- to 11-Year-Olds Before The Holidays

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) – Leading the state as the first county to lift its indoor mask mandate, Marin County health officials now want to vaccinate as many children as quickly as possible. The goal is to get 75% of the 5-to-11 year-olds vaccinated before the holiday season. The Biden administration announced Monday it has already started sending out millions of doses anticipating CDC approval this week. For Maria Roquim, speaking through her daughter, there’s a hesitancy to get her 8-year-old son vaccinated, even though her 12-year-old girl is fully vaxxed. “She is planning to have him get it but...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

