Gillespie County

The COVID-19 trend continues to improve in Tarrant County. Public Health Director Vinny Taneja says hospitalizations are a mere fraction of what they were during this summer’s spike, brought on by the Delta variant.
Large companies whose workers refuse a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to make those employees pay for weekly tests and personal protective equipment under the federal government’s impending workplace safety rule for private-sector employers. Those details are included in an emergency rule set to be released this week by the...
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that child COVID-19 vaccine clinics are expected to begin on Nov. 5 at Howard Community College, upon the establishment of guidance from the CDC.
Officials said that the clinic would begin Friday if they receive the vaccine supply Thursday. Beginning Nov. 5, the clinics will be held five days a week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the college.
Howard County is initially expected to receive a total of 9,300 doses divided among 15 providers.
County officials also want to remind parents that not every child who wants a vaccine will be able to receive it immediately. The county has an estimated 33,000 children and they will receive 4,200 doses for the Health Department and 5,100 for the private sector.
The given supply available will only be enough vaccine to fully immunize 4,650 children. Additionally, parents should check with their child’s physician to see if they will offer the covid-19 vaccine.
Pre-registration will be required for the estimated 400 appointments per day. Information about the online registration process and upcoming clinic registration links will be posted on Nov. 4 after 5:00 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco public health officials urged senior residents Monday to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine, citing data that they are more likely to be hospitalized with the virus even if they are fully vaccinated.
While unvaccinated residents are still three times more likely than fully vaccinated ones to be hospitalized with COVID-19, the risk of hospitalization increases exponentially among older age groups, regardless of vaccination status.
Crosstab data from the 79 San Francisco residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 in September found that, when extrapolated to a rate of hospitalization per 1,000 COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations were virtually nonexistent for...
This story was updated at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021, with new information about an indoor mask mandate being reinstated. Montgomery County’s indoor mask mandate will be reinstated Wednesday — unless the County Council, acting as the Board of Health, votes to change it Tuesday, according to the county’s acting health officer.
As numbers of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow as a condition of employment, questions also grow about what’s next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who’ve been terminated or resigned. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had begun mandatory vaccination policies for employees as of Sept. 27.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported on Monday that more than 20% of all COVID-19 cases in October were among people who were fully vaccinated. Those cases have been on the rise since June — when the Delta variant began rapidly spreading in the U.S. Beshear said waning immunity was likely...
Los Angeles County health officials made another push for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and for those who have already been vaccinated to receive a booster shot prior to the winter months.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many Memphis hospitals workers, November 1st is the deadline day to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face the possibility of being terminated. But apparently some people working in healthcare are deciding to leave their jobs. We found several Facebook posts alleging hundreds of hospital suspensions, staffing shortages and bed closures because […]
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center was activated in August, at the first sign of hospital capacity going up. It is currently at the lowest level, but an executive order from the governor lays the groundwork for hospitals to move into the next level of response.
It would give the state and hospitals the authority to move patients.
“We are full we are at capacity,” Dr. Connie Price, Chief Medical Officer at Denver Health, said. She believes they are likely not alone. “I suspect my colleagues at other intuitions are experiencing the same things.”
Across the state the number of available...
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday that deputy retirements were up 20% from last year. County officials dispute that number, saying LASD retirements are lower that county overalls.
SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) – Leading the state as the first county to lift its indoor mask mandate, Marin County health officials now want to vaccinate as many children as quickly as possible. The goal is to get 75% of the 5-to-11 year-olds vaccinated before the holiday season.
The Biden administration announced Monday it has already started sending out millions of doses anticipating CDC approval this week.
For Maria Roquim, speaking through her daughter, there’s a hesitancy to get her 8-year-old son vaccinated, even though her 12-year-old girl is fully vaxxed.
“She is planning to have him get it but...
