NBA

DeRozan, LaVine help Bulls beat Raptors for 4th straight win

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points against his former team, Zach LaVine had 22 points and the Chicago Bulls opened their season with four straight wins for the first time since 1996-97, holding off the Toronto Raptors 111-108 on Monday night. Nikola Vucevic scored 17 points and Lonzo...

www.washingtonpost.com

