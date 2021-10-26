Turnovers burn rallying Raptors in loss to Bulls, 111-108

This Toronto Raptors team is certainly going to be annoying this season. That, for better or for worse, has been the Raptors calling card recently. They’ll fall behind by 20 points and look poised for a disappointing blowout only to somehow come alive late to make things interesting. But why? Sure, basketball is a game of runs, but how can a team look so bad for so long only to suddenly turn things around the moment everything looks lost? It’s a question Raptors coach Nick Nurse is going to try to answer after Toronto somehow climbed out of a 20-point deficit to pull within a pair of the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter. It may not have ended the way Toronto had hoped, falling 111-108 to the Bulls, but whoever that team was in the fourth quarter certainly gave Raptors fans reason for hope.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO