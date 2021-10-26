CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Turnovers burn rallying Raptors in loss to Bulls, 111-108

By John Gaudes
raptorshq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe knew coming into this season that if the Raptors were going to find any success, it was going to come in the trenches. With existing issues in the half court offense only exacerbated by a shoulder injury to Pascal Siakam, Toronto has been left with a collection of raw talent...

www.raptorshq.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Fred Vanvleet
raptorshq.com

DeRozan sure did his job against Toronto Raptors

There was never a doubt about his ability. DeMar DeRozan is proven at this level. A four-time All-Star, he is also a two-time All-NBA honoree. DeRozan has scored 20.1 points or more in every season since 2013-14 and dropped as many as 27.3 per game in 2016-17. His departure from Raptors in 2018 wasn't about proficiency.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Dalano Banton redeems loss in Raptors’ return to Toronto

Reaction Podcast | Rap Up | Quick Reaction | Nothing’ but Positives. It took exactly three quarters of basketball for the Rexdale kid to become a Toronto legend. The Toronto Raptors were playing underwater, murky, as dazed as they were excited from the return home after a 600-day exile. Then Dalano Banton entered the game and promptly ended the third quarter with a buzzer-beating triple from halfcourt. For the first time since before the game even began, the building had life. The nerves and jitters of unfulfilled expectations were gone. The Raptors didn’t need to win for the crowd to finally feel relief; they just had to do something fun.
NBA
NBC Sports

Three things to know: Bulls, Warriors handed first losses of season

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. Bulls are Back? While they lose game, they look...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls
ESPN

Bulls play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win

Chicago Bulls (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. Toronto went 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per...
NBA
chatsports.com

Chuck Checks In: Bulls 4-0 with win over Raptors

FINAL FROM TORONTO: Bulls 111 Toronto 108. ( Bulls 4-0, 2-0 on the road). ( Raptors: 1-3, 0-3 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26pts. Raptors: Anunoby: 22pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8 Raptors: Achiuwa: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 6 . Raptors: VanVleet: 17 (CH). CCI STAT OF THE...
NBA
Yardbarker

Feisty Raptors Can't Claw out of 20 Point Hole in Loss to Bulls

This Toronto Raptors team is certainly going to be annoying this season. That, for better or for worse, has been the Raptors calling card recently. They’ll fall behind by 20 points and look poised for a disappointing blowout only to somehow come alive late to make things interesting. But why? Sure, basketball is a game of runs, but how can a team look so bad for so long only to suddenly turn things around the moment everything looks lost? It’s a question Raptors coach Nick Nurse is going to try to answer after Toronto somehow climbed out of a 20-point deficit to pull within a pair of the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter. It may not have ended the way Toronto had hoped, falling 111-108 to the Bulls, but whoever that team was in the fourth quarter certainly gave Raptors fans reason for hope.
NBA
chatsports.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

A 1-2 start for the Raptors feels about normal for a team still finding its way in the early part of the season. At any rate, if you could pick a win to feel good about out of the first three games, it’s against the stupid Boston Celtics — without a shadow of a doubt. (Or maybe that’s just me.)
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls vs. Raptors: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Monday

The Chicago Bulls take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Bulls are one of two 3-0 teams to start the regular season (Charlotte). Chicago beat Detroit on Saturday for the second time in the first three games. The Raptors are coming off a loss on Saturday to the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Film study: Celtics lose turnover, energy battle to Raptors

Here’s a simple truth: it’s much harder to outscore your opponent when you take twenty fewer shots than them. That basic equation was evidence of the Boston Celtics’ struggles during Friday night’s home opener, dropping to 0-2 on the season at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors, who feature a swarming, athletic frontcourt and have generally applied pressure on the perimeter under head coach Nick Nurse, took 100 field goal attempts and 21 free throws, while the Celtics mustered up only 82 shots and 11 free throws.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ime Udoka on blowout loss to Raptors: “they punked us”

Before tipoff Friday night, the Celtics announced a handful of special guests that were in town for the home opener to the NBA’s 75th season. Brian Scalabrine and Cedric Maxwell, members of the TV and radio broadcast team, were obviously at TD Garden. Leon Powe works as a Community Ambassador and was in attendance, too. Eight-time champ Satch Sanders blessed the parquet with his presence. Danny Ainge and Paul Pierce, fresh off of his Hall of Fame induction this summer and election on to the 75th Anniversary Team, were also in the house.
NBA
chatsports.com

DeMar DeRozan powers Chicago Bulls past Toronto Raptors 111-108

TORONTO - DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points to lead his Chicago Bulls past the Toronto Raptors 111-108 on Monday in a return to Scotiabank Arena against his former team. DeRozan had three late field goals to help Chicago (4-0) remain undefeated. Bulls guard Zach LaVine matched DeRozan’s 22 points. DeRozan...
NBA
kingstonthisweek.com

Raptors fall to Bulls, continuing winless streak at home

That first home win is proving to be a tough get for the Raptors. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The home side was as close as they have been to the win column playing in front of familiar faces, but another familiar face playing in a new home wasn’t about to let that happen.
NBA
NBA

DeRozan leads Bulls in the clutch, hold off Raptors for fourth straight win

Get out the giant foam fingers. That's right; say it loud and say it proud! "We're No. 1, We're No. 1!" Yes, the Bulls. Sure we have to mention all the disclaimers that it's just four games, it's early, none of the opponents are generally expected to make the playoffs and not all the games were even in the country. But it has been four games and there's only one team in the Eastern Conference that hasn't lost a game.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy