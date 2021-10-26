East Buchanan takes second district title in last three seasons

GOWER, Mo. — East Buchanan defeated West Platte in the Class 2 District 15 Championship Monday night, 3-0.

The win gives the Bulldogs their second district title in the last three seasons.

“It feels good for the girls,” East Buch head coach Ryan Horn said. “That’s been our goal, is to get our program to the point that we’re winning more than one.”

The star of the show tonight was junior Maya Watkins. The junior led the top-seeded Bulldogs on the court all night long with numerous kills attacking from the left side.

Watkins attributes her big night to feeding off the energy of the crowd, playing in front of a packed house at Iba Family Court.

“What the crowd can do is ridiculous,” Watkins said. “The student section really came out tonight, our crowd came out, and my teammates in general. Everybody’s so excited, it really means a lot.”

Horn had high praise for his junior leader, as well.

“Maya’s one of the best all-around players in the area,” Horn said. “She can do everything. She played amazing tonight.”

The Bulldogs carried the momentum throughout the entire match. East Buch took set one in resounding fashion, 25-9. No. 3 West Platte kept set two close, but East Buch won, 25-21. Set three was another wide margin for the Bulldogs, as they won, 25-14.

Horn said a big reason for the dominance they displayed on the court was the experience the Bulldogs have, with four seniors and five juniors.

“Four of those starters were starters as sophomores and freshmen on that district championship team two years ago,” Horn said. “I’m a very blessed coach to have amazing leaders. You can’t sometimes coach that, that’s just them, and I’m just lucky.”

Watkins said the experience helps them to know what to expect in these big games.

“We know where we need to be, and we’re able to push each other,” Watkins said. “We know what our limits are, and just knowing what everything is, that just helps.”

East Buchanan now faces a Class 2 Sectional matchup with Bishop LeBlond, a team they are familiar with. LeBlond was victorious in the teams’ one meeting during the regular season, and the Eagles knocked the Bulldogs out of the district tournament last season.

“They are the best program in northwest Missouri with arguably the best coach in northwest Missouri,” Horn said. “We just gotta have a different mindset. We gotta believe that we can get that job done.”

Watkins said she’s looking forward to getting another shot at the Eagles.

“Both teams are gonna have to work hard, both teams are gonna fight hard,” Watkins said. “We’re gonna be ready, and I know they’re gonna be ready, and it’s just gonna be a dogfight.”

East Buchanan will host Bishop LeBlond in the Class 2 sectionals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Updated 4 hrs ago

Updated Oct 26, 2021

