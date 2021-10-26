CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hofmann nets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets defeat Dallas 4-1

By NICOLE KRAFT - Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL goal and added an...

Related
Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets rewarded by speedy fourth line of Kuraly, Robinson and Hofmann

The Blue Jackets’ forward lines are in flux, but one might already be a keeper. It’s Sean Kuraly's fourth line, which includes speedy wingers Eric Robinson and Gregory Hofmann. Their speed led to Robinson’s tying goal Saturday in the third period of the Jackets’ 2-1 overtime victory against the Seattle Kraken at Nationwide Arena.
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

Gregory Hofmann Elevated to Second Line; Rewards Larsen, Blue Jackets with 2-Point Night

Sometimes coaches make a bold decision that can either pan out and make one look like a genius. Or it can make one look foolish. Credit to Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen for shaking up his Monday night lineup against the Dallas Stars and placing Gregory Hofmann on the second line, alongside Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand.
NHL
defendingbigd.com

Stars Lose 4-1 to Blue Jackets

Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL career goal in the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 defeat of the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Zach Werenski, and Alex Texier each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (4-2-0). Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves and has...
NHL
Columbus Dispatch

Hofmann's first goal, key saves from Merzlikins lead Blue Jackets past Stars

To the fans in attendance at Nationwide Arena, it looked like the puck had crossed the line. Cole Sillinger thought so, too. In the second period of the Blue Jackets' game against the Dallas Stars on Monday, Sillinger appeared to pick up the second goal of his rookie season with a backhand tucked between Stars goaltender Braden Holtby and the post.
NHL
chatsports.com

Lucas Raymond scores first NHL goal as Detroit Red Wings top Blue Jackets, 4-1 at LCA

Rookie Lucas Raymond gave patient fans something to celebrate, earning his first career NHL goal on home turf – but he wasn't able to finish the game. It took until 6:17 in the third period Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets before the crowd at Little Caesars Arena had something to cheer, because Joonas Korpisalo blocked the first 33 shots he saw.
NHL
tucsonpost.com

Patrik Laine's OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kraken

Patrik Laine scored at 2:16 of overtime as the host Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the expansion Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Saturday night. Laine took a pass from Zach Werenski and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle. Eric Robinson also scored for Columbus...
NHL
CBS LA

Dubois, Connor lift Jets past struggling Kings 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, Kyle Connor had three assists and the Winnipeg Jets used a third-period charge to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. Andrew Copp had a power-play goal for the Jets, who have won four straight. Eric Comrie allowed two goals on 32 shots in his season debut. Rasmus Kupari and Adrian Kempe scored, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles has not won since beating the Vegas Golden Knights in their opener. The Kings are 0-5-1 in their past six. The Jets kept pushing with their speed to take...
NHL
NHL

Mercer Scores First NHL Goal as Devils Defeat Kraken | GAME STORY

The Devils held on against a late third-period surge by Seattle to improve to 2-0 Rookie Dawson Mercer picked up his first-career NHL goal in his second-career NHL game to help lift the Devils in a 4-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken Tuesday night at Prudential Center. Defenseman Damon Severson,...
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Game #4 Preview: Blue Jackets look to bounce back against the Islanders

Columbus Blue Jackets, 2-1-0, 4 points, 7th Metro, 12th East. New York Islanders, 1-2-0, 2 points, 8th Metro, 15th East. It’s the first “response” game of the year for the Blue Jackets as they look for redemption after an uninspiring loss in their first road game of the year. They return home to take on the New York Islanders, fresh off their first win of the season. The Isles will look to build on their confidence while the Jackets try to regain their own. The Isles — in particular their fourth line — play a heavy game, so it’s worth wondering how this Blue Jackets team will match up.
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Gamethread #4: Islanders at Blue Jackets

Puck drop is almost here, so come hang out and chat with us about tonight’s game! Will the Jackets bounce back from their first loss of the year?. Coach Larsen has some new look lines, and Elvis is back in net. Sticking with the redemption theme, Scott Harrington is still in the lineup to try and improve on his previous performance.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Red Wings top Blue Jackets 4-1

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond made his first NHL goal a big one for the Detroit Red Wings, breaking a scoreless tie at 6:38 of the third period on the way to a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 19-year-old Raymond, from Gothenburg, Sweden, was picked fourth overall by the Red Wings in […]
