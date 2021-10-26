Hofmann nets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets defeat Dallas 4-1

Columbus Blue Jackets, 2-1-0, 4 points, 7th Metro, 12th East. New York Islanders, 1-2-0, 2 points, 8th Metro, 15th East. It’s the first “response” game of the year for the Blue Jackets as they look for redemption after an uninspiring loss in their first road game of the year. They return home to take on the New York Islanders, fresh off their first win of the season. The Isles will look to build on their confidence while the Jackets try to regain their own. The Isles — in particular their fourth line — play a heavy game, so it’s worth wondering how this Blue Jackets team will match up.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO