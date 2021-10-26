Young, Collins power Hawks past Pistons 122-104

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win it all this season. There’s no denying, however, that the whole Kyrie Irving situation has served a major blow to their title hopes. For his part, Atlanta Hawks star John Collins believes that his team stands to take advantage of this development.
The Atlanta Hawks bounced back from a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a comfortable win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at State Farm Arena, 122-104. Trae Young led the Hawks — playing without De’Andre Hunter and Danilo Gallinari — with 32 points and nine assists while...
After squeezing out a win last night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Hawks couldn’t keep it going against the Washington Wizards, losing 122-111. Both teams were coming off the first game of a back-to-back, and both secured victories against their opponents. Unlike yesterday’s first quarter, the Hawks got off...
Atlanta — It’s still not time to start talking about moral victories for the Pistons. They’ve played three games against likely playoff teams and don’t have a victory to show for it yet. They were shorthanded, but they still stayed within single digits in the third quarter against the Atlanta...
Trae Young bounced back from a subpar shooting performance to score a season-high 32 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 122-104 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Monday. Young did most of his damage by driving to the basket and made 13 of 21 from the field....
ATLANTA — Trae Young had 32 points and nine assists, John Collins scored 22 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 122-104 on Monday night. The Hawks have won 24 of their last 30 home games, including playoff games, dating to Feb. 21. “It’s always great playing here, so...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points and the Atlanta Hawks capitalized on 21 offensive rebounds to hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 102-99 on Wednesday night. The teams were tied at 98 when the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, who had 20 points, attempted a transition 3-pointer for the lead but missed the rim entirely.
One of the pitfalls of an 82-game season is that sometimes teams don't get much time off. That was especially true for Atlanta Hawks as they arrived in the nation's capital early Thursday morning. Less than 24 hours after a comeback victory in New Orleans, the Hawks were chasing Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope around screens. What resulted was a 122-111 loss.
WASHINGTON -- — Bradley Beal scored 27 points and Montrezl Harrell added 25 with 13 rebounds to lift the Washington Wizards to a 122-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. The Wizards continued their impressive start under new coach Wes Unseld Jr., winning this time without new point...
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid shook off lingering pain in his right knee to score 30 points and grab 18 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 110-102 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.
June 20th, 2021: The night the Sixers would lose Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks, sending the Sixers spiraling into an offseason of unsurety. October 30th, 2021: The first matchup between those two teams since that fateful final spring day. One notable difference between the Sixers’ roster then versus now...
