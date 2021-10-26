Young, Collins power Hawks past Pistons 122-104

Throughout the Hawks vs Pistons showdown, it was the home team who were able to constantly able to score points in order to ensure that they do not leave the game hanging till the end, infront of their home fans. What even better? Marquee player John Collins embarrassed Detriot Pistons’ Kelly Olynyk with an epic poster right at the end, to stamp his authority in the game.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO