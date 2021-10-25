CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Leaf Season

southorange.org
 8 days ago

• Leaves should be piled no more than four feet from the curb, and must not extend into traffic lanes. Leaves may be placed in brown biodegradable for pickup, plastic bags are not...

www.southorange.org

Comments / 0

Related
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Leaf patterns

Moscow parks maintenance worker Trevor DeFoyd creates patterns on the ground as he clears fallen leaves from East City Park on Tuesday morning. DeFoyd said during this time of year, parks maintenance workers may have to clean some parks up to multiple times a day because of an abundance of leaves.
MOSCOW, ID
Knox Pages

Seasonal leaf collection begins in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON – The City of Mount Vernon began picking up leaves today, Nov. 1, 2021. Crews will have three machines operating this season, picking up the main streets first, then proceeding to the side streets and outlying areas. Attached is the template for the leaf pick-up schedule, which will...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
KCRA.com

The do's and don'ts of Sacramento's leaf season, new water restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's officially the beginning of leaf season in the city of Sacramento, with Monday marking the return of "the Claw." The Claw, which is used to scoop up giant piles of leaves, started making the rounds at 6:30 a.m. near Blackrock Drive in the Natomas area of the city. Because there are so many trees in the city, this is an efficient way to get the job done.
SACRAMENTO, CA
foresthillsconnection.com

Updates on neighborhood leaf sweeping… and leaf peeping

Some of our neighbors might be spending Halloween raking leaves. Others get to put it off a little longer. The DC Department of Public Works will have crews out vacuuming up leaves starting Monday, November 1st. They will collect leaves raked into the tree box areas next to the curb.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cityofbayvillage.com

Leaf Collection 2021

Pickup starts at the east end of the city and moves west, then starts over at the east end. Place leaves on your tree lawn for collection. Do not rake leaves into the street as this is a safety hazard, and do not mix branches or other debris in with the leaves as this causes the suction tube to become clogged. Leaves mixed with debris will not be picked up.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
thecheyennepost.com

Leaf Removal

Cheyenne residents can take collected leaves to the Compost Facility for disposal free of charge. Collected leaves must be delivered to the Compost Facility in a trash bag. Do not sweep leaves onto the street. The property owner is responsible for disposing of leaves that fall or are blown onto their property.
POLITICS
thecorryjournal.com

Leaf pickup

With the fall season well underway, the Corry Public Works Department is cleaning up fallen leaves around town. Pictured above are city employees working on leaf pickup along West Congress Street. Public Works Lead Operator Mark Leofsky said previously the work is weather dependent, but he hopes to be done by Thanksgiving.
CORRY, PA
kdmanews.com

Fall Leaf Pickup in Montevideo

Beginning the week of October 25, and continuing until November 5, the Montevideo Public Works Department will be cleaning city streets of leaves. Only streets and avenues with curb will be cleaned. Residents are reminded that: 1) City Ordinance permits only the raking of boulevard leaves into the street and...
MONTEVIDEO, MN
grantspassoregon.gov

Street Sweeping - Leaf Season

Leaf season begins late October and runs through the end of the year. During this time, street sweeping will continue however there is no set street sweeping schedule. If you have any questions, contact the City of Grants Pass Public Works office at 541 450-6110.
GRANTS PASS, OR
WJHL

Visitors enjoy peak leaf season at Bays Mountain Park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Before leaves hit the ground, visitors are hitting the mountains to enjoy peak leaf season and the colors of Autumn. “Fall’s just my favorite time of the year,” Church Hill resident Teresa Huffman said. Huffman said she makes the trip up to Bays Mountain every year. “We would come up here […]
KINGSPORT, TN
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Brown Leaf Collection

Leaves, brush, and grass clippings are on Connecticut’s list of mandatory recycling items. Do not mix these with garbage. The City of Bridgeport encourages residents to compost at home and mulch your grass clippings into your lawn. Plastic bags, loose piles of brush and leaves, rocks, soil, and sand will...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
barbertonherald.com

Barberton leaf pickup announced

Leaves can begin disappearing in the Magic City Nov. 1 and will continue through early December, with each ward getting a four-day window. Leaves must be raked into the street in a row, no more than two feet from the curb or edge of the street and not obstructing traffic. Have them out before the first day of the week for your ward.
BARBERTON, OH
wgel.com

Leaf Vacuuming Underway In Greenville

The City of Greenville’s fall leaf vacuuming program has started and will go through Friday, December 17. Residents can rake leaves to the edge of the curb or yard so they can be reached by the vacuum truck. Leaves should not extend into the street. Piles should be no higher...
GREENVILLE, IL
WausauPilot

Wausau leaf pickup continues

Crews in Wausau have begun the second phase of leaf pickup throughout the city, even as many trees have remained green and have not yet dropped their leaves. During the second and final phase, residents are urged to avoid placing leaves in the street until the weekend prior to their scheduled pickup to help keep gutter lines and storm sewers from blockage. Sticks, branches or brush larger than a 1/2-inch diameter should not be placed in the leaf pile, but should instead be brought to the city’s yard waste site.
WAUSAU, WI
denverite.com

Metal fencing arrives outside Urban Peak, a day shelter for youth experiencing homelessness

Urban Peak‘s downtown Denver drop-in center, which has been serving youth experiencing homelessness since 1988, is in a part of Five Points where development’s booming. Cranes tower above the area as new apartment buildings rise. A phalanx of Lime scooters is parked neatly across the street from the sidewalks outside the brick building, at 21st and Stout streets, which have served — on-and-off — as a homeless encampment.
DENVER, CO
Only In Wisconsin

You Can Rent An Entire Castle In Wisconsin, Cranberry Castle, For Less Than $3,000 A Night

If a king or queen lived in the Wisconsin Northwoods, they would undoubtedly live in the Cranberry Castle. This amazing property is a log rental home that won’t remind you at all of a simple backwoods cabin – it’s huge, opulent, loaded with luxuries, and it has enough space for a full royal court. Grab […] The post You Can Rent An Entire Castle In Wisconsin, Cranberry Castle, For Less Than $3,000 A Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Denver

Civic Center Park Begins Reopening This Week After Crews Remove Needles, Human Waste, Rodent Burrows

DENVER (CBS4) – Parts of Civic Center Park in Denver will be reopened this week after it was shut down in September over health concerns, including rats. (credit: CBS) During the closure, crews addressed hazards including removal of food waste and litter, rodent burrows, human waste and pet waste as well as the cleanup of improperly discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia. The park will begin reopening on Wednesday but not the entire space. Pioneer Fountain at the corner of Broadway and Colfax, MacIntosh Park Plaza at 15th Avenue and Cleveland Street and other areas within the park will remain closed for ongoing restoration. A phased reopening of the remaining sections of the park will happen as crews complete turf restoration, hardscape and stone repair. (credit: CBS) In addition to the removal of needles, rodents and human waste, dead and dying trees have also been removed and additional new trees planted. Denver Parks and Recreation is installing additional surveillance cameras and working with Xcel Energy to complete lighting upgrades in the park. (credit: CBS) The curfew at the park remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and entry into Civic Center Park is not allowed during those hours.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy