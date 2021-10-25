CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registration Deadline Nearing for Disaster Preparedness Training

Garden Grove, California
 8 days ago

This Friday, October 29, 2021 is the last day to register for the City of Garden Grove’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Academy disaster preparedness training. The program will be held in-person over two weekends, on Friday, November 5 through Saturday, November 6, and Friday, November 12 through Saturday, November 13. Classes will meet from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on each Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both Saturdays. Location will be sent upon registration. To register, visit ggcity.org/cert, email cert@ggcity.org , or call (714) 741-5994.

The 20-hour program will train individuals to prepare for and recover from disasters, as well as learn various life-saving skills. Training will include basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.

After completing the workshop and a brief online course, participants will be recognized as program graduates and sworn as Disaster Service Workers. A certificate of completion, as well as a CERT T-shirt and vest will be given to program graduates.

The City will offer a CPR/AED/First Aid certification class in 2022. Participants in the November 2021 academy will be notified.

Participants must be 18 years and over, and live or work in Garden Grove.

For more information, visit ggcity.org/cert.

Garden Grove is a city in northern Orange County, California, located 34 miles (55 km) southeast of the city of Los Angeles in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The population was 170,883 at the 2010 United States Census. State Route 22, also known as the Garden Grove Freeway, passes through the city in an east–west direction. The western portion of the city is known as West Garden Grove.

