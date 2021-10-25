Special Meeting TUESDAY Night: Tax Sales

Please be advised that tomorrow, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 5PM, the Unified Government Board of Commissioners will meet to discuss the postponement of scheduled tax sales. If adopted as written, the Commission resolution would postpone the October 28, 2021 and January 13, 2022 Tax Sales until Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Tune In

The public is able to watch the meeting on YouTube or UGTV, participate in the meeting via Zoom or on the first floor of our lobby (701 N. 7th Street, KCK, 66101).