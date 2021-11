United today announced it is adding five new flights to London's Heathrow Airport, including two more flights from New York/Newark, additional trips from both Denver and San Francisco, as well as an all-new direct flight from Boston. The new service begins in March of 2022 and with these additions, United will be the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service between the nation's top seven business markets and London. United will offer 22 flights per day from the U.S. to London, and more flights between New York City and London than any other U.S. carrier. London was the most booked international destination for United's business customers in October, and the airline expects this trend to continue into 2022.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO