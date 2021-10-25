Topic - U.S. Airlines Cargo Trends

U.S. airlines carried 1,661 thousand tons of cargo in August 2021 (preliminary), an increase of 5.2% over August 2020 according to data filed with the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) by 15 of the leading U.S. cargo airlines. The year-over-year increase resulted from gains of 4% in domestic cargo and 8.9% in international cargo.
Domestic airlines this week reported earnings that topped expectations, expressing optimism their financial outlook would continue to improve as the industry weans itself from government assistance that expired last month. The four carriers reporting earnings this week said they were profitable, but only Alaska Airlines reached that milestone without the...
American Airlines turned a small profit for the first time since the pandemic began during the third quarter with the help of a 62% gain in cargo revenue compared to 2019, the company reported Thursday. Revenue from cargo shipments reached $332 million for the quarter. American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) notably...
Cargo and domestic leisure travel were United Airlines’ strong suit in the third quarter as the carrier just missed returning to profitability despite better-than-expected results. Cargo revenue soared 84% to $519 million compared to 2019, setting a record for the three-month period. For the first nine months of the year,...
CHARLOTTE — Airlines have been scaling back their fourth-quarter plans for flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport — even as the holiday travel season approaches. Scheduled flights at CLT for the fourth quarter dropped 12.8% between Aug. 2 and Oct. 25, according to figures compiled by Cirium, a provider of...
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
It was another tough weekend for airplane travelers. As a result of major challenges across the aviation industry, thousands more passengers were left stranded in airports across the country, flooding customer service channels and bottlenecking in terminals amid widespread frustration. One airline ended up canceling about 10 percent of its flights over a four-day period. Read on to find out more about what caused the latest round of air travel disruption.
State governments in the United States are now liable to cater for their residents after the federal government has moved against providing another stimulus check for its citizens. While federal stimulus checks stepped in at the onset of the pandemic, it’s now up to states to provide more economic relief...
China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
Tax refunds are now under 30 days from being processed and paid by the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration. These tax refunds for the most recent batch amount to $3,408,409, including refunds, garnished for repayment of government debt. These payments include 1,438 error-free returns filed on or before September 30, 2021. Refunds...
Some Americans are owed stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 as soon as this week, are you one of them?. These payments are part of the Golden State Stimulus II package in California and the second round is set to hit bank accounts this week. Many of the checks are...
Roughly 500 million plastic straws are used in the U.S. nearly every day, threatening wildlife and contributing to the growing ocean plastic epidemic, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Over the past few years, many businesses have attempted to significantly cut back on their contribution to single-use plastic by swapping out their plastic straws for paper ones. But some of these businesses have not made this choice on their own. Several states have enacted statewide restrictions against single-use plastic straws, and one of these bans is set to go into effect this week. Read on to find out more about the latest ban on plastic straws.
As U.S. merchants grapple with clogged ports as well a shortage of truck drivers, warehouse workers and front-line employees, the supply-chain snarls are leading to another concern as the pandemic drags on: cargo theft. "The more that the supply chain in general is backed up, the more cargo you're going...
As numbers of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow as a condition of employment, questions also grow about what’s next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who’ve been terminated or resigned. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had begun mandatory vaccination policies for employees as of Sept. 27.
Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
