Topic - Management Appointment Delta Air Lines

travelindustrywire.com
 8 days ago

Based in Paris, Ferri will oversee key strategic commercial and customer experience initiatives in the region, working closely with Delta's European Joint Venture partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic. May, 24 2021. Dan...

www.travelindustrywire.com

simpleflying.com

Atlanta Giant: The Delta Air Lines Fleet In 2021

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the largest carriers in the world. With nine hub airports across the country, the airline uses its fleet of nearly 800 mainline aircraft to connect cities big and small at home and abroad. As it continues to make investments in new aircraft, it is also working on retrofitting older aircraft in its fleet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
invezz.com

Is American Airlines or Delta Air Lines the better buy amid improving airline bookings?

Airline bookings improved for the third consecutive week against the pre-pandemic period. As a result, investors are watching airline stocks closely after a recent pullback. Both American Airlines Group and Delta Airlines shares edged lower on Monday. On Monday, Bank of America reported airline bookings improved for the third consecutive...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Air France#Seattle#European Joint Venture#Klm#General Electric#Ge Power Portfolio#Dal#Airport Operations
elliott.org

Should this Delta Air Lines flight change lead to a refund?

When Delta Air Lines makes a change to Terry Kulka’s flight, she wants a refund. But the airline will only offer a credit. Can it do that?. I had a confirmed round trip flight from San Francisco to New York on Delta Air Lines, departing at 8:30 a.m. A couple of days ago, I received a notice that Delta Air Lines made a change to the flight departure time to 7 in the morning.
LIFESTYLE
travelindustrywire.com

Nicolas Ferri Named Vice President Europe, Middle East, Africa and India for Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines has appointed Nicolas Ferri as Vice President – Europe, Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI), effective Nov. 1. Based in Paris, Ferri will oversee key strategic commercial and customer experience initiatives in the region, working closely with Delta’s European Joint Venture partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic, as the airline focuses on rebuilding its trans-Atlantic network.
LIFESTYLE
travelmole.com

chiefexecutive.net

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian On Leading Through The Darkest Days

As the oldest of nine children, Ed Bastian learned young how to be a crisis manager. But no childhood bathroom squabble could prepare him for the challenge of leading a world class company like Delta Air Lines through years of challenge to become the most profitable competitor in its industry.
INDUSTRY
travelindustrywire.com

Delta Air Lines Fast-tracks NYC Growth with 8,000 More Seats Daily

The airline’s capacity increase also restores nonstops to the top 40 U.S. markets from JFK and LGA. Adding over 100 daily flights in NYC this fall – a 25% capacity increase compared to summer 2021. Restoring nonstop service to NYC’s top 40 domestic markets. JFK and LGA’s largest carrier operating...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Is Coming Back In New York City

Delta Air Lines is adding over 100 daily flights in New York City this fall. Adding 25% more capacity than summer 2021, the airline will be returning to all of New York’s top 40 markets. The move comes as the recovery has continued and as slot waivers come to an end at both airports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yourmileagemayvary.net

Delta Finally Managed To Get Me With A Schedule Change

Since 2020, airlines have constantly been adjusting schedules to meet fluctuating demand. Sudden interest in locations open to visitors, combined with not bringing back staff quickly enough, has led to a never before seen number of flights being changed. I read numerous stories about how an airline changed flight times...
INDUSTRY
SHAPE

Peloton Classes Are Going to Be Available On Your Next Delta Air Lines Flight

Peloton is soaring to new heights — literally. The fitness giant recently teamed up with Delta Air Lines as part of the "Classes in the Clouds" launch, according to People, which will allow passengers to access stretching and medication sessions as part of the airline's in-flight entertainment. The program, which will run from November through early 2022, will feature five classes ranging from five to 20-minute sessions. The classes will also be taught by Peloton instructors Anna Greenberg, Ross Rayburn, Matty Maggiacomo, Chelsea Jackson-Roberts, and Adrian Williams, according to a Peloton press release. (Related: Everything You Want to Know About Peloton Yoga, Including Classes and Instructors)
YOGA
travelindustrywire.com

Chilean Court Approves Delta Air Lines and LATAM Joint Venture

The approval of the extrajudicial agreement between Delta, LATAM, and the National Economic Prosecutor's Office by Chile’s Tribunal for the Defense of Free Competition is one more step toward the two airlines achieving the implementation of their Joint Venture Agreement. Chile’s Tribunal for the Defense of Free Competition has approved...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Airlines brace for 'onslaught of travel all at once' when US reopens its borders on November 8: Delta Air Lines CEO warns of 'long lines' and says 'things will be sloppy'

The CEO of Delta Air Lines expects an 'onslaught of travel all at once' in less than two weeks, when the US government will lift COVID-19 restrictions on travelers from 33 countries who show proof of vaccination. 'There will be lines, unfortunately,' said Delta head Ed Bastian at a travel...
TRAVEL
Best Life

Another Major Airline Just Canceled 2,000 Flights—Here's Why

It was another tough weekend for airplane travelers. As a result of major challenges across the aviation industry, thousands more passengers were left stranded in airports across the country, flooding customer service channels and bottlenecking in terminals amid widespread frustration. One airline ended up canceling about 10 percent of its flights over a four-day period. Read on to find out more about what caused the latest round of air travel disruption.
LIFESTYLE
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

This is what airline chefs actually do to prepare passenger meals onboard

Flying chefs are slowly returning to the sky after the pandemic suspended the high-touch service. Inflight chefs are responsible for food preparation and taste but do not cook from scratch onboard. Only a handful of airlines worldwide have food experts onboard, with some retiring the service due to high costs.
INDUSTRY

