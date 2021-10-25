Topic - Management Appointment Delta Air Lines

Peloton is soaring to new heights — literally. The fitness giant recently teamed up with Delta Air Lines as part of the "Classes in the Clouds" launch, according to People, which will allow passengers to access stretching and medication sessions as part of the airline's in-flight entertainment. The program, which will run from November through early 2022, will feature five classes ranging from five to 20-minute sessions. The classes will also be taught by Peloton instructors Anna Greenberg, Ross Rayburn, Matty Maggiacomo, Chelsea Jackson-Roberts, and Adrian Williams, according to a Peloton press release. (Related: Everything You Want to Know About Peloton Yoga, Including Classes and Instructors)

