HOUSTON -- Two swings told the entire Rafael Devers story Saturday afternoon in Houston. First, there was the monster hack he took on a Jake Odorizzi cutter in the second inning that led to a grand slam, with the ball coming off the bat at 100.9 mph and sneaking inside the left-field foul pole to give the Red Sox an 8-0 lead. Then, there was a big swing-and-miss on a 97.1 mph Yimi Garcia fastball in the eighth inning that caused so much discomfort that Devers had to drop his bat and take a few steps away from the batter’s box, necessitating a visit from manager Alex Cora and a team trainer.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO