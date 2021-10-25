CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Free Community Cleanup Event With Waste Management

lakestevenswa.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's that time of the year! In partnership with Waste...

www.lakestevenswa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
midlothianmirror.com

Citywide fall cleanup event set for Saturday

Midlothian Public Works Department invites residents to drop off their non-hazardous waste at a free Cleanup Day to be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1050 N. Highway 67, from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents may drop off non-hazardous waste items for disposal or recycling, including: furniture, appliances (Freon removal...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
discoverestevan.com

City Council Considering "FoodCyler" to Help with Waste Management

The Estevan City Council meeting on Monday night was marked by an interesting presentation from FoodCycle Science, a company that is offering a solution for how best to manage food waste. Members of council listened to a presentation on the "FoodCycler" an appliance designed to make throwing out your food...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Hazardous waste event in Santa Fe this weekend

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a drive-thru event for household hazardous waste collection on Saturday. the event will be on Saturday, November 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station. People participating will be able to stay in their vehicle while staff […]
SANTA FE, NM
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney household hazardous waste event Nov. 13

A household hazardous waste collection event, sponsored by Mid-America Regional Council's Solid Waste Management District, will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13, in Kearney's Mack Porter Park, 1001 N. Missouri Highway 33. "We are looking for volunteers to help work the event and also want to remind...
KEARNEY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#High School#Community Cleanup Event
funcheap.com

Haul-o-ween Community Event in Foster City (Free Junk Drop Off)

Dump Your “Spooky” Junk! (for free!) Drop off unwanted items* at our FREE community event! Get rid of your creaky chairs, broken toys, old stuff, etc. that have been “haunting” you…. Date: Saturday, October 30th, 2021. Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Location: Foster City Farmers Market (1010 Metro Center...
FOSTER CITY, CA
Athens Daily Review

Council of Governments reviews waste management

The East Texas Council of Governments Solid Waste Advisory Committee looked at the updated Regional Solid Waste Management Plan Tuesday. Athens Public Works Director Tim Perry, committee chairman, called the meeting to order to review several items, including the extensive plan for the 14 county area served by ETCOG. The Council is currently working under the 2002-2022 plan.
ATHENS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
kwhi.com

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE EVENT SATURDAY IN COLLEGE STATION

Brazos Valley residents with hazardous waste to dispose of can do so tomorrow (Saturday) in College Station. Twin Oaks Household Hazardous Waste will offer free waste disposal from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Services Building, rain or shine. Accepted items include aerosol cans, automobile fluids,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
cityofattleboro.us

Community Comparison on Waste Costs and Services

This comparison is for your convenience to show what Attleboro offers compared to surrounding communities. As you can see, Attleboro’s annual rate is close to others in the area but Attleboro offers far more services included in your annual rate. Many cities and towns in Massachusetts don’t offer any service and the residents are on their own to create their own contracts. We have decided to offer citizens a basic contract but we recognize there is no one-size-fits-all, and so if the city program isn’t right for you, you are under no obligation to use it; you may select your own trash and recycling company, opt out of the city contract, and file for an abatement so you are no longer paying the city for service. Contact rubbishcollection@cityofattleboro.us for more details.
ATTLEBORO, MA
The Post and Courier

General Notices - PUBLIC NOTICE - Solid Waste Management

PUBLIC NOTICE In accordance with the South Carolina Solid Waste Policy and Management Act of 1991 and R. 61-107.2, the following is the City of Folly Beach's full cost for solid waste management services for July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Total Annual Cost: $1,011,776.00 Cost Per Capita: $486.90 AD# 1968352.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Warren Times Observer

Waste Management donates $7,500 to county

Scholarships totaling $7,500 are now available to parents of students at St. Joseph Catholic School or the Warren County Career Center as a result of a state tax credit program. The Bridge Educational Foundation announced the scholarship through a corporate donor, Waste Management. It’s part of the state Educational Improvement...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
WJTV 12

Volunteers take part in Gateway to Jackson Fall Cleanup event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi and Jackson leaders joined forces on Tuesday to pick up trash and debris in parts of downtown Jackson. First Lady Elee Reeves partnered with the City of Jackson and Keep Mississippi Beautiful for the Gateway to Jackson Fall Cleanup event. The goal of the project was to make the entrances […]
JACKSON, MS
Natchitoches Times

Annual neighborhood cleanup event is Oct. 23

The Ben D. Johnson Educational Center will host its second annual “Neighborhood Cleanup” event Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. – noon. The cleanup includes MLK Drive and North Street, from the BDJ Center to University and the perimeter of Natchitoches Thomas Apartments. The area will be divided into two sections, North Street and MLK Drive, each with its own team and team leader.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WILX-TV

Cemetery cleanup is final event of the season for parks group

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson residents who are looking for spooky Halloween fun and community collaboration have a unique opportunity coming up. Cleaning up Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 31 will be the last volunteer event of the 2021 season for People for the Parks and Trails (PPT). PPT...
JACKSON, MI
theridgefieldpress.com

'This is a solution:' HRRA awarded grant to manage food waste

RIDGEFIELD — A more than $72,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help turn western Connecticut’s food trash into treasure by improving composting practices across the region. The award is part of a nearly $2 million investment from the USDA to develop and implement municipal compost plans and...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
country1037fm.com

Free Paper Bags Today for Yard Waste in Charlotte

Earlier this year the City of Charlotte issued a newspaper bag mandate for yard waste. As a result of the new order, Solid Waste Services will no longer collect plastic bags with yard waste. The City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services is offering free paper bags to Charlotte residents collecting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bakersfield Now

Bulk waste collection event for county residents this Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tired of holding onto unwanted household bulky waste items? The Kern County Public Works Department will be hosting a Bulky Waste Collection Event, in three locations this Saturday. Kern County residents can get rid of their residential bulky waste for free. The event will take place...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Seacoast Online

Around Hampton: Free community shredding event, rummage sale and more

HAMPTON — Crimeline for the Hamptons will host its fifth annual free community shredding event to raise awareness about identity theft on Saturday, Nov. 6. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the parking lot next to the Hampton Police Department on Brown Avenue. Anyone is welcome to bring non-commercial papers for shredding at no cost, no matter where they reside.
HAMPTON, NH
wrganews.com

Downtown Development Invites Community to Free Halloween Events

The Office of Downtown Development is excited to announce two free events for Halloween this year!. The Downtown Rome Candy Crawl will return this year during the week of Halloween, Wednesday, October 27 through Saturday, October 30. Children 12 and under are invited to “Trick or Treat” with their parents at participating businesses when dressed up in costume. Businesses will display a candy corn sign in their window during the week to show they are participating. Parents are encouraged to join the children when popping into each business.
ROME, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy