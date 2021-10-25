Free Community Cleanup Event With Waste Management

This comparison is for your convenience to show what Attleboro offers compared to surrounding communities. As you can see, Attleboro’s annual rate is close to others in the area but Attleboro offers far more services included in your annual rate. Many cities and towns in Massachusetts don’t offer any service and the residents are on their own to create their own contracts. We have decided to offer citizens a basic contract but we recognize there is no one-size-fits-all, and so if the city program isn’t right for you, you are under no obligation to use it; you may select your own trash and recycling company, opt out of the city contract, and file for an abatement so you are no longer paying the city for service. Contact rubbishcollection@cityofattleboro.us for more details.

