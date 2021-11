FOREST, Va. --- Six of the ODAC's teams were active in week eight of the football season. Washington and Lee maintains its position at the top of the league standings by winning for the sixth straight time and improving to 4-0 in league play with a shutout of Bridgewater. Randolph-Macon posted its fourth consecutive via a non-conference triumph over Apprentice School. R-MC is joined at 3-1 in ODAC play by Hampden-Sydney, which won a shootout with Ferrum to snap a two-game skid. Shenandoah made a field goal as time expired to a complete a comeback in a low-scoring victory over Emory & Henry in non-conference action. Guilford was idle on its scheduled bye date.

RANDOLPH, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO