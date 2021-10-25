Landmark Construction Co. Inc. Promotes Corban Wolfe to Engineering Technician
crbjbizwire.com
5 days ago
CHARLESTON, SC – Landmark Construction Co., Inc. announces the promotion of Corban Wolfe to Engineering Technician. Mr. Wolfe is an integral part of the GPS and Layout teams on the job site. His responsibilities include performing comprehensive layouts and surveys...
Kruskopf & Co. Inc., which does business as KC Truth, debuts on the Fast 50 List at No. 46 after reporting revenue growth of 27.21% from 2018 to 2020. The full-service digital agency, based in Minneapolis, had 2020 revenue of $11 million. For more insight into this fast-growing company, we...
At POET, it is our mission to be good stewards of the Earth by converting renewable resources to energy and other valuable goods as effectively as humanly possible. For over thirty years our drive and passion to change the world has enabled us to become the largest producer and marketer of bioethanol and leader in biobased products in the world. Beyond our world-class culture, POET team members enjoy competitive pay and benefits including;
CHARLESTON, S.C. – October 18, 2021 – The Beach Company recently announced the October 6 acquisition of the Windjammer Apartments, a 212-unit garden-style multifamily community in the West Ashley submarket of Charleston, South Carolina. Located in a well-established area, the community offers convenient access to downtown Charleston as well as...
Charleston, SC – Hussey Gay Bell announces the hire of Civil Engineer, Mr. Read Walters. As a Civil Engineer, he will be responsible for designing and producing construction documents for residential, commercial, and industrial land development projects. Mr. Walters obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Charleston Commercial has brokered the sale of three King Street properties for $5.1 million. Burroughs & Chapin, a privately owned real estate investment trust, purchased the properties at 348, 346 and 377 King St. Charleston Commercial represented Burroughs & Chapin in purchasing the three properties from SpringField Properties and King Street Acquisitions.
MILTON — T-Ross Brothers Construction, Inc. has moved its offices from 90 Weaver Lane in Montandon to expanded, renovated space at the former Montandon Elementary School, 2733 State Route 45, Milton. The company hosted an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony recently. The open house provided guests with an opportunity to...
Haviland Enterprises Inc. has promoted Meg Post as its new president. Post will work directly with Mike Karasiewicz, CEO, and the company’s senior leadership team on strategic growth initiatives. Members of the senior leadership team will report to Post. Post joined Haviland in 2018 as vice president of finance and...
Jonathan F.P. Rose has been named the 2021 recipient of the ULI Prize for Visionaries in Urban Development, the most prestigious and respected honor in the land use and development community. The $100,000 ULI Prize, in its 22nd year, recognizes an individual who has made a distinguished contribution to community...
Heatherwood Construction has promoted Brian Blackwell from project manager to chief estimator. Blackwell will be responsible for overseeing the estimating department, which provides comprehensive estimates, pre-construction services and develops subcontractor relationships. Blackwell will collaborate with owner representatives, design teams and executive staff during pre-construction as chief estimator. He has more...
Precision Walls, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Mark Hardee from General Manager to Vice President of our Charleston, SC Branch!. Mark, a 2006 graduate of East Carolina University’s Construction Management program, joined Precision Walls in 2007 and spent three months working in the Field before joining our Raleigh, NC Branch Office team as a Sales/Estimator/Project Manager. In 2015, he was promoted to the role of Sales/Estimating Team Leader, and within a short time, became Sales Manager of our Raleigh, NC Branch. In 2018, Mark became General Manager of our Charleston, SC Branch. Mark’s vision and leadership skills are incredible assets to our Charleston team and our Company as a whole! Congratulations, Mark!
Crestline Investors, Inc., a credit focused institutional alternative asset manager based in Fort Worth, on Oct. 26 announced that Keith Williams was promoted to co-Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Williams, who joined Crestline in 2012 as Managing Director & Senior Portfolio Manager, is a Managing Partner of Crestline and member of the firm’s Management Committee.
Scherrer Construction Co., Inc. in partnership with Plunkett Raysich Architects LLP recently completed a $35 million construction project to build the new Karcher Middle School within the Burlington Area School District in Burlington, Wisconsin. The 145,000-square-foot school will serve more than 700 students and has improved security and safety features....
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — GE Appliances, a Haier company, on Friday announced plans to invest $450 million at its Appliance Park headquarters and manufacturing operation and add more than 1,000 new jobs by year-end 2023. This is one of the largest investment announcements in the company’s 100-year history. The plans include continuing to upgrade facilities, increase capacity and launch new products. GEA made the announcement as part of its Manufacturing Month celebration.
BLUE SPRINGS • Toyota Mississippi is rolling out a new direct-hire program, which will affect 300 current team members and also help it recruit new workers. The new process is called “TRACK." Some 300 team members currently employed through Resource MFG will be offered a direct Toyota position, starting in January. The direct-hire model also includes all future production team members.
With a potential buyer backing away from a purchase of the companies, a pair of area manufacturers plan to close their operations by the end of the year, affecting a total of 243 Dayton-area workers. Creative Extruded Products, a Tipp City original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket manufacturer of vehicle parts,...
Summerville, SC- Hannah Solar Government Services, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), renewable energy company based out of Charleston, SC has been selected to design, engineer, and procure materials for a 1.08 MW PV (photovoltaic) system for the United States Navy at Naval Base Guam. Naval Base Guam is...
Who knew that designing and constructing a canoe made out of concrete could create such a sense of community? For Co-Presidents Sarah Pelletier and Alex Wahlgreen, joining Concrete Canoe has achieved just that. Concrete Canoe is a UW–Madison student organization in which primarily civil engineering students work together to design...
Avison Young commercial real estate is pleased to announce that Vitré Ravenel Stephens represented Tupelo Two, LLC, in the leasing of 1,600 sf of retail space located at 2121 N Main St, Ste 103, in Summerville, South Carolina, to Primo Hoagies. Joseph Purze of CBRE, Inc., represented the Tenant.
Comments / 0