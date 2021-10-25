Landmark Construction Co. Inc. Promotes Corban Wolfe to Engineering Technician

Precision Walls, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Mark Hardee from General Manager to Vice President of our Charleston, SC Branch!. Mark, a 2006 graduate of East Carolina University’s Construction Management program, joined Precision Walls in 2007 and spent three months working in the Field before joining our Raleigh, NC Branch Office team as a Sales/Estimator/Project Manager. In 2015, he was promoted to the role of Sales/Estimating Team Leader, and within a short time, became Sales Manager of our Raleigh, NC Branch. In 2018, Mark became General Manager of our Charleston, SC Branch. Mark’s vision and leadership skills are incredible assets to our Charleston team and our Company as a whole! Congratulations, Mark!

13 DAYS AGO