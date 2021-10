ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The eastbound span of the Bay Bridge will close temporarily Sunday, weather permitting, to accommodate the Bay Bridge, according to a statement from the Maryland Transportation Authority. The westbound span will accommodate two-way traffic during the closure from 12:01 a.m. to 2 p.m. The westbound span’s center lane will be closed to allow for the two-way traffic to pass safely, but it may open intermittently to help with westbound delays. The following closures also will be in effect: The off-ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 50 to Maryland Route 8 will be closed. A detour will be in place to direct...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO