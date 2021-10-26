CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Rotarians celebrate World Polio Day

By Oct 25, 2021
The Recorddelta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKHANNON — The Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur recently celebrated World Polio Day. World Polio Day is celebrated on October 24, in honor and memory of the birth of Jonas Salk—the researcher who developed the first polio vaccine in 1955. For more than 35 years, Rotary clubs have been working...

therecorddelta.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Duluth News Tribune

Local View: World Polio Day and a call to action

Oct. 24 is designated as World Polio Day. If you are like me, you know very few people who ever contracted polio. The reason is simple, there has been a safe and effective vaccine available for decades. However, the problem in the developing world has been the distribution of the vaccine.
HEALTH
WATE

Donut sales helping to end Polio around the world

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, October 20, Dunkin’ Donuts in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Kansas City are partnering with three Rotary Districts to hold a fundraiser for End Polio Now! in celebration of World Polio Day. For every $2.50 donated to the Purple Pinkie Donut Fundraiser, participants will receive...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sentinel-Echo

RUBY: One Day. One Focus: End Polio Now

A slogan, but also a commitment. October observes Halloween, Breast Cancer Awareness, and World Polio Day, on October 24th. Of course, every day is “world polio day” in the fight to eradicate this pervasive virus that most commonly affects children under 5, but which can attack at any age, and typically produces life-long paralysis or death.
ADVOCACY
MinnPost

On World Polio Day, it’s good to notice that vaccines work

Fall is everywhere, from colorful leaves landing on lawns to reminders to get a flu shot to the powerful piece in this month’s Smithsonian magazine on the fear and devastation wrought by diphtheria until an effective vaccine was found. The author notes that “Despite all the progress preventing and treating the disease, diphtheria has not been eradicated and still flares up around the world.” As we fight our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, we can take some comfort from the success of one global vaccination effort: the fight to eradicate polio. Oct. 24 is World Polio Day and there is a real chance that polio will soon be eradicated, though there is still work to be done.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
State
Vermont State
Buckhannon, WV
Health
Buckhannon, WV
Society
Victorville Daily Press

Around Town: On World Polio Day, remember those who work together

Today is World Polio Day, designated by the CDC as the one day a year when the global effort to end the disease is recognized. Medical historians know the polio virus plagued humanity for a millennium, but epidemics didn't spring up until the late 1890s in Europe. The immigration rush to America brought polio with it. The first American epidemic occurred in 1916, with 27,000 reported cases nationwide and over 2,000 dead in New York City alone.
HEALTH
midfloridanewspapers.com

World Polio Day personal for local engineer

SEBRING — “It’d wake you up. It hurt so bad, you’d be screaming,” said Carl Cool about the night in 1955 when he learned he had polio. A 6-year-old first grader at the time, the Avon Park-based engineer remembers waking up with a stinging pain that stretched across his back between both shoulders. At that time, there was no polio vaccine, and the risks from catching it were pretty grim.
ADVOCACY
unfoundation.org

Measuring Progress Against Polio this World Polio Day

Three questions for World Polio Day: How far has the world come? Where does the fight to end polio stand today? And how does the world end polio for good?. The past three decades have been filled with tremendous progress and hope for polio eradication, in addition to enormous setbacks. Since the development of the oral polio vaccine and its adoption by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) in 1988, polio cases have dropped by 99%, much of the world has been certified free of wild polio, and millions of children have been protected. More recently, the expansive polio eradication network has made monumental strides toward ending this deadly disease once and for all, including certifying Africa free of wild poliovirus in 2020. Despite these milestones, vaccine-derived poliovirus has reemerged, and wild poliovirus remains endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan. As we recognize World Polio Day, we must also recognize challenges that remain — particularly amid a pandemic.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
Jonas Salk
gatesnotes.com

Going door to door, this hero brings the world closer to ending polio

The world is so close to ending polio. Since the start of the global eradication effort in 1988, the number of polio cases worldwide has fallen 99.9 percent. 19 million people who would have otherwise been paralyzed are now walking today because of vaccines. And 1.5 million people are alive who would have otherwise died from the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
erienewsnow.com

“Pedaling For Polio” Jamestown Area Clubs Rally For World Polio Day

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown area residents hit the streets over the weekend to raise awareness to World Polio Day, and the new push to eradicate the disease worldwide. The ‘Pedaling for Polio’ event happened at McCrea Point Park on Saturday. Hosted by three local Rotary Clubs, it’s main mission was to raise awareness and funds to ultimately destroy Polio worldwide.
JAMESTOWN, PA
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotarians#Epidemics#Pakistan#The Rotary Club#Buckhannon Upshur#Polioplus#Wvwc
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Nigeria
Country
India
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The search for people who never get COVID

An international team of researchers want to find people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2, in the hope of developing new drugs and treatments. You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine being born naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2, and never having to worry about contracting COVID-19 or...
CANCER
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy