Rotarians celebrate World Polio Day

Three questions for World Polio Day: How far has the world come? Where does the fight to end polio stand today? And how does the world end polio for good?. The past three decades have been filled with tremendous progress and hope for polio eradication, in addition to enormous setbacks. Since the development of the oral polio vaccine and its adoption by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) in 1988, polio cases have dropped by 99%, much of the world has been certified free of wild polio, and millions of children have been protected. More recently, the expansive polio eradication network has made monumental strides toward ending this deadly disease once and for all, including certifying Africa free of wild poliovirus in 2020. Despite these milestones, vaccine-derived poliovirus has reemerged, and wild poliovirus remains endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan. As we recognize World Polio Day, we must also recognize challenges that remain — particularly amid a pandemic.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO