STE GENEVIEVE — Ste. Genevieve Project Pioneer will resume meetings with families whose names were drawn at the 2019 Jour de Fete, the French Michaud and Placit families and the German Oberle and Operle families, on February 12, 2022, to continue preparations for the celebration at Jour de Fete in August. Location for the meeting is not yet finalized and will be announced soon.

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO