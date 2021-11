March 22, 1939 to October 4, 2021 - Our loving Father and Grandfather, Robert (Bob) Jon Martin, was called into his heavenly home on Monday, October 4th. Our loving Father and Grandfather, Robert (Bob) Jon Martin, was called into his heavenly home on Monday, October 4th. Born to Walter Robert Martin and Jean Eleanor Martin (Sterns), at the Oregon City Hospital on March 22nd, 1939, he was the oldest of five, followed by his brother, James Edward, sister, Edith Jean, brother, Neil Gordon, and sister, Patti Jean.

