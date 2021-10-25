Guardians of the Galaxy: Best Perks to Unlock First

Darkest Dungeon 2 is here, and many players are already diving into its world, which is filled with danger, blood, and death. In the game, you will take control of a party of heroes as they face the odds and try to work as a unit in their battle against unknown dangers. With that said, and taking into consideration that to be able to pull that off you need to have as much variety as you can on your roster, we will tell you how to unlock every character on Darkest Dungeon 2.

