CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Guardians of the Galaxy: Fin Fang Foom Boss Guide

By Thomas Cunliffe
attackofthefanboy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChapter 13 of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has the team fight ‘Fin Fang Foom’, an extraterrestrial dragon-like creature introduced in Marvel Comics back in 1961, in order to convince Lady Hellbender to join forces against the Universal Church of Truth. In this guide, we’ll be detailing exactly how...

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

Does Guardians of the Galaxy Have Co-Op Multiplayer?

Wanting the help of other players to save the universe with you? Co-op multiplayer wasn’t a functionality at the forefront of the creative minds that made Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the recent release of the titular superhero game by Square Enix, people wondered as to whether or not it would feature any aspects of multiplayer or the possibility of having other players around to embark on a galactic saving adventure with you. Such certainly doesn’t seem the case should the player boot up the game, and look upon the main menu for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Guardians of the Galaxy: How To Unlock Every Outfit | Collectible Locations Guide

The Guardians of the Galaxy have a ‘Fashion Passion‘ in their latest game — there are 45 costumes total for Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and all the rest. That means there are 9 costumes total for each character, and there are some deep comic cuts for these already obscure characters. Even for fans that have no idea what these costumes are referencing, they’re still awesome. And we’ve got text locations explaining how to get them all.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Lady Hellbender negotiation guide – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Lady Hellbender is someone that players will need to deal with in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. This formidable warrior owns her own planet, where she lives in a massive fortress. She likes to collect all manner of vicious creatures from across the Galaxy. The Guardians hit upon a plan...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Guardians of the Galaxy: How To Get A Free Collector’s Emporium Ticket | Chapter 6 Guide

Guardians of the Galaxy isn’t afraid to hit players with some serious deep cuts, and all the best deep cuts are in the Collector’s Emporium. Only available in Chapter 6, this museum is locked behind a 5,000 unit charge. At this point, you should absolutely have enough money — but you can’t enter the museum AND get an achievement / trophy later in the game for paying off your debt to the Nova Corp. If you want to get in for free, you just need to encounter a special event that’s totally missable.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Xbox One#Marvel Comics#Drax#Fin Fan Foom#Groot
rockpapershotgun.com

How to convince the Worldmind in Guardians Of The Galaxy

After defeating Captain Glory, you need to find a way to talk to the Worldmind and warn it of the imminent danger being created by Raker and his legion of believers. To gain access to the Worldmind and start the conversation, offer to pay your fine using the Milano’s communication interface. This will summon the Worldmind and start the conversation.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Llama Puzzle: How to Move the Llama With Music

In Chapter 10 of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you’ll find yourself stuck in your room on the Milano. The llama is the Guardians’ only hope. All you have to do is direct it to chew the wires to open the locked doors and free the team. The problem is, you can only move the llama by having each of the Guardians sing. You don’t have direct control over the creature, making this section a bit frustrating if you don’t know what to do. Here’s how to solve the llama music puzzle in Chapter 10 of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
COMICS
attackofthefanboy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Lottery Ticket: Should You Buy It?

When you reach Knowhere in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you’ll have the opportunity to buy a lottery ticket and participate in several other activities. There’s a lot to do once Star-Lord is separated from the rest of the team, and there are plenty of people trying to separate you from your hard-earned Units. This lottery ticket can result in a huge prize if you win, but it’s quite expensive. Many players are wondering if it’s worth it to hand over the Units for a chance to win big. So, should you buy the Guardians of the Galaxy lottery ticket?
LOTTERY
attackofthefanboy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy: What to Say to Lipless in the Bar on Knowhere

When you reach Knowhere in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you’ll meet Lipless, who claims to be an old friend of Star-Lord’s. Peter Quill doesn’t seem to remember meeting this guy though, so Lipless holds Quill at gunpoint (as friends do) and forces him to recall their past moments together. Saying the wrong thing here could make things go south pretty quickly, so you’ll have to think on your feet and convince Lipless that you’re actually best buds. Here’s what you need to say to Lipless in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy to avoid any conflict.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
attackofthefanboy.com

The Long Dark Update 1.97 Patch Notes (October 27)

Update 1.97 has arrived for The Long Dark, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update provides general fixes across all platforms, including several fixes for Wintermute. This is a hotfix patch that addresses many issues that popped up alongside the release of Episode 4 of The Long Dark. The list of changes below may contain spoilers, particularly for Wintermute. Here’s everything new with The Long Dark update 1.97.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

FFXIV: Best Ways to Prepare for Endwalker

The release date for the next Final Fantasy XIV expansion is approaching fast and it is time to prepare for Endwalker. This will be the fourth expansion for Final Fantasy XIV and while it may be the end of the tale of Hydaelyn and Zodiark it does not mark the end of Final Fantasy XIV. Endwalker brings with it two new classes, the Reaper and the Sage, and increases the max level to 90. Let’s go over what you can do to be ready for Endwalker day one.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Warner Bros. Fighter Multiversus Includes Rick Sanchez, Batman, and More

There was loose chatter going on about leaks for an upcoming Warner Bros. platform fighting game called “Multiversus” akin to the very popular Super Smash Bros. in the past few days. This all started late last week, October 22, when a Reddit user on a burner account by the name of “hugeleakeractually” posted a lengthy thread about a NetherRealm and Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter in the r/GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

PS Plus November 2021 Game Revealed: Knockout City and More

The official lineup for line up for November’s free PS Plus games have been revealed and it’s a big one. Playstation Plus subscribers can look forward to getting their hands on six games in November, twice the amount that is usually available, thanks to a trio of Playstation of VR games. It’s safe to say there’s a good variety of games here that are sure to have subscribers downloading at least one of the six.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Genshin Impact 2.2 Hu Tao Banner: Release Date, Characters, and Weapons

The second part of Genshin Impact‘s current version 2.2 is only a few days away, and as it is customary, new leaks regarding its second banner surfaced. We will now tell you everything you need to know about the second banner of Genshin Impact’s version 2.2, which is set to bring the first Hu Tao rerun since her debut in version 1.3.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Mario Party Superstars Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

Mario Party Superstars is a call to action for everyone looking to seriously put some friendships on the line over a few gold stars. If you are old enough to remember, the original Mario Party games on N64 havetill somehow held up to the test of time as the go-to party games at many of your friends’ houses and apartments and with Mario Party Superstars, a huge amount of those games have been brought into the current generation of gaming. In terms of how you link up with your friends, there are a few options. Here’s how to play with friends in Mario Party Superstars.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Sony Creates “PlayStation PC” Label as More Exclusives Head to Steam

A new kind of label has been spotted by PC gamers over on Valve’s Steam platform, as “PlayStation PC” has now officially replaced the “Playstation Mobile” label that was previously used for some of the recent Playstation to PC ports. Sony seems to be going all-in when it comes to their support for the PC platform, as they have been revealing and announcing various Playstation 4 titles that were once exclusive to their platform as PC titles via Valve’s Steam service. These titles included Horizon: Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and Death Stranding, which were ported to the PC roughly two years or more after their PS4 debuts.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Persona Composer Shoji Meguro Leaves Atlus

Shoji Meguro, the composer behind the Persona series and the latest installments of the Shin Megami Tensei series is leaving Atlus. The announcement was made by Meguro through a post on his Twitter profile. Meguro joined Atlus Co. in 1995 and is one of the composers responsible for the soundtrack...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Best Minecraft 1.18 Seeds (November 2021)

Minecraft has a vast array of unique worlds to explore which can be automatically and randomly generated by seeds; codes that will create magnificent lands for you with significant landmarks, clear routes for exploration, entrancing dungeons, and loot for the masses. Notably, these codes will make every survival run more unique for your playtime each run around with new locations and places to explore with yourself perhaps even being the very first to uncover them. Further, the 1.18 update affects the world generation of new seeds significantly with world height and depth being altered and biomes brimming with diverse flora. This guide article will take you over some of the best Minecraft 1.18 seeds to input and gleefully venture through the bucolic lands. Before continuing with this guide, make sure to follow the instructions on how to download and active the experimental 1.18 pack below which will allow you access to all of these seeds mentioned.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Marvel Announces Partnership With Skydance Helmed by Ex-Uncharted Creative Director

It looks Marvel is brewing up a brand new game as it has partnered with Skydance New Media, the game development studio led by former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig. On multiple occasions, Marvel has joined hands with various game development studios to flesh out new and unique games with familiar heroes.
BUSINESS
attackofthefanboy.com

Riders Republic: How to Claim Pre-Order Bonus and Ultimate Edition DLC

Riders Republic is the next big thing for Ubisoft. People are getting situated with the game, either having it ready from a pre-order or buying the Ultimate or Gold editions. The contents of these are the game, the Year 1 Pass, early access to upcoming DLC, eight Exotic Kits, the BMX Sport add0on, and a few other goodies depending on which edition you chose.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy