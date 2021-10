If you keep seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy upgrades available message then don't worry. It's just an odd part of the early game where you're being told what you can do before you unlock the mechanisms to do it. So don't sweat it, you're just going to have to keep playing for a little while until you get the equipment you actually need. If you want to know exactly when that is, and why this is happening then let us explain what the Guardians of the Galaxy upgrade available message is all about.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO