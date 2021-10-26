CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Guardians of the Galaxy: Do the Math or Ignore the Math?

By Diego Perez
attackofthefanboy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Chapter 4 of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you’re given the choice to either do the math or ignore the math. This choice is in reference to Kor-El’s daughter, Nikki, who Star-Lord finds out is 12 years old. Kor-El and Peter had a fling 12 years ago, so he puts...

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

Roblox Anime Star Simulator Codes

Roblox has seen its fair share of unique new experiences for the community with Roblox builders always seeking to create the best in-game worlds there is for players to joyfully explore. One of these examples is the Anime Star Simulator game developed by Roblox builders: Hotpot Studio. The game has had above 247 thousand visits as of the time of writing, so it is clear to see that the game has taken its place within the podium of interesting Roblox games. The world has an excellent number of codes and the working Roblox Anime Star Simulator codes will be listed in this guide for you to use.
VIDEO GAMES
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
Complex

Future Says ‘I’d Rather Hang with Jada’ When Suggested He and Will Hang

Still reeling from the entanglement controversy of last summer, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are in the headlines again, this time, via Future’s Instagram stories. A recent episode of Facebook’s popular Red Table Talks hosted by Pinkett had actress Gwyneth Paltrow in a candid position where she and Pinkett discussed their sex lives. The host was quoted as saying, “it’s hard.” Conclusions were drawn, specifically having to do with whether her husband wasn’t ‘performing’ in the bedroom.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Math#The Nova Corps
hebronhawkeye.com

New on Netflix: what’s worth the watch

As an avid Netflix binger, I am constantly keeping up with what’s being added to the streaming service. Currently, I am not completely disappointed with the options the app has to offer. After the stress of midterms, this past long weekend was perfect for watching some of these new movies and television shows.
TV & VIDEOS
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Indy100

Restaurant worker claims boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back and people are horrified

A restaurant worker has claimed her boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back of the restaurant and people are horrified. Posting on TikTok, Brooke shared a video of her looking baffled while miming to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World in which the lyrics are changed from “and I think to myself, what a wonderful world” to “and I think to myself, what the f**k.” The sound has become a popular trend on the social media platform.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Gushes Over Girlfriend Zendaya After ‘Dune’ Red Carpet — See Flirty Comment

Tom Holland just shared an adorable message for his girlfriend, Zendaya, after she stunned on the ‘Dune’ red carpet. See what he had to say about his sweetheart!. Following the Dune movie premiere in London, Tom Holland, 25, shared a sweet and simple tribute to his love, Zendaya, 25, on Instagram. “Dune 😍” the actor captioned his post, which showed Zendaya looking sultry and stylish in a black-and-white shot from the movie’s UK debut which took place on Monday, Oct. 18. Although Tom’s post didn’t share any details about the forthcoming sci-fi flick, it did get attention special fan — his girlfriend Zendaya, who simply commented on the post with an emotional, watery-eyed emoji showing her appreciation.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy