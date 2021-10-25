CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Does Guardians of the Galaxy Have Multiple Endings?

By Diego Perez
attackofthefanboy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy lets players make choices throughout the story, but does the game have multiple endings? Usually, narrative-driven games that allow players to make decisions have several branching paths to follow depending on how the player wants things to unfold. That being said, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy...

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
egmnow.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy doesn’t need 150 GB of hard drive space on PC

Eidos-Montreal has confirmed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will only require around 80 GB of hard drive space on PC. Earlier this week, the Steam page for the game was updated with the minimum and recommended requirements for the PC release. These requirements listed a hefty 150 GB of minimum hard drive space needed for the game. However, in a follow-up tweet, the developer has confirmed that this is not the case.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PC requirements revealed

The minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy have appeared on the game’s Steam page (via PC Gamer). To get the game to run, a PC with Windows 10, at least a Ryzen 5 1400/ i5-4460 processor, a GTX 1060/RX 570 graphics card, 8 GB of RAM, and a massive 150 GB of hard drive space is needed. While hitting the recommended requirements needs an upgrade to a Ryzen 5 1600/i7-4790 processor, GTX 1660 Super/RX 590 graphics card, and 16 GB of RAM.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Developers Have Optimized The Game To Drop Storage Size

Marvel has a few games coming out. First, we have the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, which will see both Peter Parker and Miles Morales working together. However, there’s also the upcoming release of Marvel’s Wolverine, although we don’t have many details about that game. With that said, there is also Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this game, players are battling it out as the iconic Guardians of the Galaxy team.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Guardians of the Galaxy requires 150GB of storage space

In brief: The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy will be the latest AAA title to require a huge chunk of your precious storage space. Maker Square Enix has updated the game’s Steam page to confirm that players will need a spare 150GB on their drive. However, it appears that’s only for installation purposes: the game itself will take up a much more reasonable 32GB once the process is complete.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Strays
ComicBook

Guardians Of Galaxy Director Reveals Dozens Of Roles Have Been Cast For Vol. 3

After fans witnessed the Avengers assemble in the 2012 movie, Marvel Studios introduced the next great superhero team in Guardians of the Galaxy. The loveable band of misfits quickly won the hearts of audiences around the world, only to see their roster grow in 2017's sequel. Now with Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on the horizon, director James Gunn has teased even more roles have secretly been cast that fans aren't aware of.
MOVIES
GotGame

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
TECHNOLOGY
pushsquare.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: All Guardian Collectibles Locations

Where do you find all the Guardian Collectibles in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy? Guardian Collectibles are unique objects that can be found in the environment and then kept for a certain Guardian back on the Milano. Once you've found one, the game will remind you when you're back on the ship, triggering a cutscene upon interaction. In this Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy guide, we're going to reveal all Guardian Collectibles locations in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. For more information, you may also be interested in the following guide: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: All Outfit Locations.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

The Division 2’s New Season and Game Mode Delayed to 2022

This year, The Division 2 won’t be getting a new season as Ubisoft has decided to delay the upcoming season, game mode, and all related content releases to February 2022. The community had long been waiting for some major content drop but it looks the wait is inevitable now. Ubisoft had earlier assured The Division 2 player base that the new update would arrive “late 2021 at the earliest”. But that has now been pushed to February next year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
attackofthefanboy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Llama Puzzle: How to Move the Llama With Music

In Chapter 10 of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you’ll find yourself stuck in your room on the Milano. The llama is the Guardians’ only hope. All you have to do is direct it to chew the wires to open the locked doors and free the team. The problem is, you can only move the llama by having each of the Guardians sing. You don’t have direct control over the creature, making this section a bit frustrating if you don’t know what to do. Here’s how to solve the llama music puzzle in Chapter 10 of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
COMICS
attackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Won’t Take Up All Your Hard Drive Space

While Call of Duty has been popular among casual and hardcore FPS fans around the world, one aspect that fans have not been happy with is the increasingly large amount of hard drive space needed to install each game. Ever since the 7th generation of gaming that introduced hard disk drives to game consoles, the file size that each new CoD title has only gone up. And at one point, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) had a file size of over 175 GB, which is absurd by today’s standards. The reason for these massive file sizes is most likely due to the lack of compression used with models, textures, and other types within the game’s files, so as not to compromise the high fidelity graphics and visuals.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

FFXIV: Best Ways to Prepare for Endwalker

The release date for the next Final Fantasy XIV expansion is approaching fast and it is time to prepare for Endwalker. This will be the fourth expansion for Final Fantasy XIV and while it may be the end of the tale of Hydaelyn and Zodiark it does not mark the end of Final Fantasy XIV. Endwalker brings with it two new classes, the Reaper and the Sage, and increases the max level to 90. Let’s go over what you can do to be ready for Endwalker day one.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Update 1.11 has arrived for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and here are all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update adds support for more auto-save slots and adds location thumbnails to save files so you can see exactly where you left off. Photo mode has already seen improvements in earlier updates, but this patch increases the quality and resolution of images captured in photo mode, allowing players to take even prettier screenshots. A handful of improvements have been made to the world map, including the ability to display collected items, which should make collectible hunting much easier. Here’s everything new with Kena: Bridge of Spirits update 1.11.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Red Dead Online: Is Halloween Pass 2 Worth It?

A brand new Halloween Pass 2 is coming to Red Dead Online and Rockstar Games have a ton of other things planned for players during this year’s Halloween event. Rockstar finally shared some juicy intel about this year’s Halloween event coming to the Wild West in a recent newswire. The event will have some seasonal All Hallows’ Call to Arms modes.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Destiny 2 Week 10 Seasonal Challenges (Season of the Lost)

The final week of Destiny 2‘s Seasonal challenges is upon us. This is the final set of challenges even though the Season of the Lost has an astounding 118 days left on the pass. Once you complete these challenges, players may experience a bit of a content drought in Destiny 2 until the 30th-anniversary update in December. Maybe you can take some time to finish the seal for Season of the Lost or fully complete the Festival of the Lost seasonal event. Before all of that let’s go over the final week of challenges and what you need to do.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Path of Exile Update 1.94 Patch Notes

Update 1.94 has arrived for Path of Exile, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch is going to solve several crashes and issues that caused the game to be inconsistent when it comes to common in-game actions and behavior, some other small client problems were also fixed, so players should have a better experience overall after this update. Here’s everything new with Path of Exile update 1.94.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy