Does Guardians of the Galaxy Have Multiple Endings?

While Call of Duty has been popular among casual and hardcore FPS fans around the world, one aspect that fans have not been happy with is the increasingly large amount of hard drive space needed to install each game. Ever since the 7th generation of gaming that introduced hard disk drives to game consoles, the file size that each new CoD title has only gone up. And at one point, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) had a file size of over 175 GB, which is absurd by today’s standards. The reason for these massive file sizes is most likely due to the lack of compression used with models, textures, and other types within the game’s files, so as not to compromise the high fidelity graphics and visuals.

